Murder in a Small Town

Murder in a Small Town S1 E1 The Suspect 2024-09-25Murder in a Small Town

foxTuesdays at 9/8c
A resident of the town ends up bludgeoned to death in his own home, Alberg meets Casandra...
Season 1 (5 Episodes) • Drama • TV-14
Watchlist

Season 1

SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 The Suspect
A resident of the town ends up bludgeoned to death in his own home, Alberg meets Casandra Lee.
Aired 9-25-24 • TV-14
S1 E2 Fall From Grace
Former classmates of Cassandra's discover a dead body at the marina.
Aired 10-2-24 • TV-14
S1 E3 A Chill Rain
When a dead body is discovered, Alberg begins the search for the killer.
Aired 10-9-24 • TV-14
S1 E4 Prized Possessions
Cassandra reunites with a childhood friend who later discovers that her husband has gone missing.
Aired 10-16-24 • TV-14
S1 E5 A Touch of Panic
Cassandra is placed in a life-threatening situation; police work to find the culprit responsible.
Aired 10-23-24 • TV-14
  1. FOX
  2. Murder in a Small Town
  3. Season 1