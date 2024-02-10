Home
Murder in a Small Town
Tuesdays at 9/8c
A resident of the town ends up bludgeoned to death in his own home, Alberg meets Casandra...
Season 1 (5 Episodes) • Drama • TV-14
Season 1
SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 The Suspect
A resident of the town ends up bludgeoned to death in his own home, Alberg meets Casandra Lee.
Aired 9-25-24 • TV-14
S1 E2 Fall From Grace
Former classmates of Cassandra's discover a dead body at the marina.
Aired 10-2-24 • TV-14
S1 E3 A Chill Rain
When a dead body is discovered, Alberg begins the search for the killer.
Aired 10-9-24 • TV-14
S1 E4 Prized Possessions
Cassandra reunites with a childhood friend who later discovers that her husband has gone missing.
Aired 10-16-24 • TV-14
S1 E5 A Touch of Panic
Cassandra is placed in a life-threatening situation; police work to find the culprit responsible.
Aired 10-23-24 • TV-14
The Scene VS the Chapter With Kristin Kreuk
Kristin Kreuk reads an excerpt from The Suspect by L. R. Wright as the same scene from the upcoming series plays in the background.
Aired 9-3-24 • TV-14
Season 1 First Look
Enjoy this inside look the first season of Murder In A Small Town starring Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk.
Aired 8-28-24 • TV-14
Murder In A Small Town Season 1 Trailer
Enjoy the official trailer to the all new series, Murder in a Small Town, starring Rossif Sutherland Kristin Kreuk.
Aired 8-13-24 • TV-14
