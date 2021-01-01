Albie Roman

In his 25-year career in country music, Trace Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums, charted more than 20 singles, earned numerous awards, including Grammy Award nominations, and garnered over two billion streams. A Grand Ole Opry member for nearly two decades, the Louisiana native is known for his dynamic baritone and fiery, always-memorable live performances, and has expanded his country career to include film and TV acting. He broke out in 1996 with the debut album “Dreamin’ Out Loud,” cracking the Top 5 of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with “Every Light In the House Is On,” and following with the #1 smash “This Ain’t (No Thinkin’ Thing).” Since then, Adkins has pioneered a mix of classic country-minded traditionalism and adventurous, good-natured showmanship, breaking open new avenues in modern country through fun-filled hits, such as “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” and “Hillbilly Bone” (with Blake Shelton). He celebrated the silver anniversary of his album debut in 2021 with “The Way I Wanna Go,” doing exactly what he always has – mixing pure-country reverence with standout collaborations, featuring Blake Shelton, Melissa Etheridge, Snoop Dogg, Stevie Wonder on harmonica and more.