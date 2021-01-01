Nicolette "Nicky" Roman

Anna Friel is perhaps best known to American audiences for her starring role in the network drama “Pushing Daisies,” for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Television Series, Musical or Comedy. For her starring role in Hans Rosenfeldt’s detective series, “Marcella,” she won an International Emmy Award for Best Actress. Other recent TV credits include the drama “Deep Water,” alongside Sinead Keenan; the three-part drama “Butterfly”; “The Girlfriend Experience”; and the Jimmy McGovern drama “Broken,” alongside Sean Bean, for which she was nominated for a BAFTA. Friel also played a leading role in Peter Horton’s “American Odyssey.” She is set to appear in “The Box,” the new miniseries from Adi Hasak. In feature films, she recently has starred in “Books of Blood”; “Charming the Hearts of Men,” with Kelsey Grammer; and “Sulphur & White,” directed by Julian Jarrold. Previous feature credits include “Tomato Red,” with Academy Award-nominated director Juanita Wilson; “I.T.,” opposite Pierce Brosnan; WW2 drama “Heavy Water War”; “Good People,” alongside James Franco and Kate Hudson; “Master Cleanse,” with Anjelica Huston; and Michael Winterbottom’s “The Look of Love,” in which she stars alongside Steve Coogan as the wife of infamous British billionaire Paul Raymond.