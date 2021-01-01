A talented musician and a burgeoning actress, Beth Ditto continues to make her mark on the entertainment industry. She recently was featured in the comedy “On Becoming A God In Central Florida,” alongside Kirsten Dunst and Mel Rodriguez. Ditto first emerged as an actress in director Gus Van Sant’s “Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far On Foot,” alongside Joaquin Phoenix. The film premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Ditto began her career as a multi-Platinum artist internationally, both as the frontwoman of Gossip and as a solo artist. She also has been an influential muse in the world of fashion -- having had two plus-sized luxury clothing lines, a cosmetics deal with Mac and performing/walking in shows for GUCCI, Marc Jacobs and Gaultier. As an outspoken LGBT and feminist icon, her hit song with GOSSIP, “Standing In The Way Of Control,” was written as a response to the Federal Marriage Amendment, which would have constitutionally outlawed same-sex marriage in the U.S. It became an anthem, as well as the soundtrack for the teen drama “Skins.”