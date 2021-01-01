Dottie Cantrell Roman

One of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actresses, Susan Sarandon brings her own brand of sex appeal and intelligence to every role, from her fearless portrayal in “Bull Durham,” to her Academy Award-nominated performances in “Thelma and Louise,” “Lorenzo’s Oil,” “The Client” and “Atlantic City,” and her Academy Award- and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning role in “Dead Man Walking” as “Sister Helen,” a nun consoling a death-row inmate.

Sarandon has made a career of choosing diverse and challenging projects, both in film and television, starting with her acting debut in the movie “Joe,” which she soon followed with the 1975 cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Sarandon’s five Academy Award nominations for Best Actress is a total exceeded by only eight people in history (including Bette Davis, whom Sarandon portrayed in an Emmy Award-nominated performance in the limited series “Feud”). In 2010, Sarandon received her fourth Emmy Award nomination for her work in Barry Levinson’s “You Don't Know Jack,” with Al Pacino, following an Outstanding Lead Actress nomination in the films “Bernard” and “Doris,” and two previous Outstanding Guest Actress nominations in a comedy series (“Friends,” “Malcolm in the Middle”). She also has garnered nine Golden Globe and six Screen Actors Guild nominations.