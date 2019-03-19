Mental Samurai Twitter Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. MAKING A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE

CHANCES OF WINNING. The following promotion is intended for participants in the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia only and shall be construed and evaluated according to the laws of the United States. Do not proceed in this promotion if you are not a legal resident of the fifty (50) United States or D.C. Further eligibility restrictions are contained in the official rules ("Official Rules") below. Entrants are providing information to Fox Broadcasting Company, LLC and not to Twitter. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED, OR ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH TWITTER.

1. SWEEPSTAKES DESCRIPTION: The “Mental Samurai Twitter Sweepstakes” (the “Sweepstakes") begins on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 9:59:59 pm Pacific Time (“PT”) (“Sweepstakes Period”). The Sweepstakes Period is separated into twenty (20) individual entry periods (each an“Entry Period”) each corresponding with first broadcasts of episodes the television show “Mental Samurai” on FOX, as described in the entry chart in Section 3. Each Entry Period will culminate in a random drawing to award one (1) prize. The sponsor of this Sweepstakes is Fox Broadcasting Company, LLC, 10201 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90035 (“Sponsor”). The administrator of this Sweepstakes is Creative Zing Promotion Group, 2265 Lee Road, Suite 229, Winter Park, FL 32789 ("Administrator"). The Sponsor and Administrator shall collectively be referred to as the “Sweepstakes Entities”.

2. ELIGIBILITY: Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents physically residing in the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia who are at least eighteen (18) years of age and have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence at time of entry and who meet all other entry requirements (“Entrant”). Entrant must be a registered user of Twitter. Registration on Twitter is free and can be obtained at www.twitter.com. Entrant must be the rightful owner (or have authorized use) of the Twitter account associated with the entry. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a winner, the winner will be deemed the natural person in whose name the email account associated with the Twitter account was opened. Employees, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, and representatives of the Sweepstakes Entities, Fox Corporation, and each of their respective parent companies, affiliates, divisions, subsidiaries, agents, representatives and promotion and advertising agencies are not eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes. Immediate family and household members of such individuals are also not eligible to enter or win. For purposes of the Sweepstakes, "Household Members" shall mean those people who share the same residence at least three months a year and "Immediate Family Members" shall mean parents, step-parents, legal guardians, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. Void where restricted or prohibited by law.

3. HOW TO ENTER: To enter, Entrants must tune in to their local television broadcast of a new episode of Mental Samurai during the Sweepstakes Period. During the broadcast, Entrants must follow the on-screen prompt to answer the multiple choice “Bonus Question” by logging into their Twitter account and tweeting the hashtag of the correct answer along with the hashtag #MentalSamuraiSweepstakes (collectively, the “Required Hashtags’). Entry tweet must include both Required Hashtags (collectively, “Entry”) to be entered into the Sweepstakes. Only Entries including the correct answer to the Bonus Question will be eligible for the Sweepstakes. Entry Periods correspond directly with the original broadcast dates/times of the Sponsor television program “Mental Samurai”. There will be two original broadcasts on each date, each corresponding with a separate Entry Period: one (1) original broadcast in the East Coast time zone and one (1) original broadcast in the West Coast time zone. Check your local listings for broadcast times in your area. If the Mental Samurai broadcast associated with any of the following Entry Periods is interrupted, extended, or rescheduled for any reason, the associated Entry Period may change accordingly, and entries will be collected through the end of the affected broadcast.

ENTRY CHART

Note: Times are listed in both the Eastern and Pacific time zones to align with the associated local broadcast.

Entry

Period

Start Date/Mental Samurai

Broadcast Date

Entry Period Start

Time

End Date Approximate Entry

Period End Time

1 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

2 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

3 Tuesday, March 26, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, March 26, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

4 Tuesday, March 26, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, March 26, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

5 Tuesday, April 2, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, April 2, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

6 Tuesday, April 2, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, April 2, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

7 Tuesday, April 9, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, April 9, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

8 Tuesday, April 9, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, April 9, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

9 Tuesday, April 16, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, April 16, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

10 Tuesday, April 16, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, April 16, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

11 Tuesday, April 23, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, April 23, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

12 Tuesday, April 23, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, April 23, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

13 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, April 30, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

14 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, April 30, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

15 Tuesday, May 7, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, May 7, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

16 Tuesday, May 7, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, May 7, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

17 Tuesday, May 14, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, May 14, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

18 Tuesday, May 14, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, May 14, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

19 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

20 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

Limit one (1) entry per person, per Entry Period. All entries must be received in accordance with the Entry Chart above. Entries in excess of the limit may result in disqualification of the Entrant. Entries will not carryover between each Entry Period. Any attempt by an Entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different identities, registrations, logins, and/or any other methods will void such Entrant's entry and that Entrant may be disqualified from the Sweepstakes. Entries generated by a macro, script or other automated means will be disqualified. Each Entrant must be the rightful owner (or have authorized use) of the Twitter account used for entry. All entries become the sole property of Sponsor. ELIGIBLE ENTRANTS MUST SUBMIT THE REQUESTED ENTRY INFORMATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES. NO OTHER METHOD OF SUBMISSION WILL BE ACCEPTED. Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes Entrant's understanding of and full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entrant that Sponsor determines to be in violation of any term contained in these Official Rules. Content: Each Tweet must be suitable for display and publication in all forms of media, including but not limited to the internet, the World Wide Web, print, radio, and network, cable or satellite television broadcast and must be in compliance with Twitter’s Terms of Service. Accordingly, Tweets must be dignified and in good taste, may not be obscene or indecent, including but not limited to profanity, must not contain any offensive or defamatory statements including but not limited to words or symbols that might be considered offensive to individuals of any race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or socioeconomic group, must not feature, advocate, suggest, condone, or treat in a humorous manner the excessive, underage or irresponsible consumption of alcohol beverage products, must not include threats to any person, place, business, or group, it must not invade privacy or other rights of any person, firm or entity, must not include any third party trademarks or copyrighted materials, including brand names, logos, text or other similar materials, it must not portray Sponsor in any way that might tend to subject any of them to public contempt, scandal, disrepute or ridicule, and it must not in any other way violate any applicable laws, rules or regulations. Entrant’s Tweet shall not be derogatory to or critical of Sponsor, or any officer, director, agent, employee, affiliate, parent or subsidiary of Sponsor or of any television program produced or distributed by Sponsor (including, without limitation, Mental Samurai) or the persons involved with the making of such programs. Sponsor reserves the right to make determinations of suitability in its sole and absolute discretion, and to disqualify any Tweets (and the accompanying entry) it determines to be inappropriate for any of the reasons listed above, or for any other reason.

Entrants must accurately provide all of the requested information to be eligible to win. Incomplete, unreadable, or unintelligible entries will be disqualified. All information provided by Entrants becomes the property of Sponsor. ELIGIBLE ENTRANTS MUST SUBMIT THE REQUESTED ENTRY INFORMATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES. NO OTHER METHOD OF SUBMISSION WILL BE ACCEPTED. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entrant that Sponsor determines to be in violation of any term contained in these Official Rules. Sponsor has the right to change the Sweepstakes Period and all other dates or deadlines set in connection with this Sweepstakes, at any time and in its sole discretion and notice will be posted on these Official Rules.

4. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: Within approximately five (5) business days of the end of each Entry Period, one (1) potential will be selected in a random drawing conducted by the Administrator from among all eligible entries received which correctly answered the Bonus Question for the corresponding Entry Period. Each potential winner will be notified within approximately five (5) business days of the end of the Entry Period for which their entry was randomly selected. Potential winners will be contacted by the Sponsor via Twitter, either by direct message or a public facing comment on the Entry post. Each potential winner will be required to respond (as directed) to the notification within forty-eight (48) hours (or a shorter time if required by exigencies) of attempted notification. The failure to respond within the stated time period may result in forfeiture of the prize and selection of an alternate potential winner from the remaining eligible entries. Each potential winner will be required to verify address, sign, and return within three (3) days of initial notification one or more forms covering eligibility, liability, advertising and (unless prohibited by law) publicity rights and such other documents as Sponsor or Administrator may provide (collectively, “Prize Acceptance Forms”). Failure to return the Prize Acceptance Forms within the specified time period may result in forfeiture of the prize and selection of an alternate potential winner from the remaining eligible entries. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will attempt to contact up to three (3) potential winners of a prize in accordance with the above procedure, after which the prize in question may go unawarded if it remains unclaimed. If a prize is awarded but goes unclaimed or is forfeited by recipient, such prize may not be re-awarded, in Sweepstakes Entities’ sole discretion. Administrator reserves the right to disqualify anyone not fully complying with the Official Rules. Other restrictions may apply.

5. ODDS OF WINNING: Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for each Entry Period.

6. PRIZES: Twenty (20) prizes are available in the Sweepstakes, each consisting of $500 USD, to be awarded in the form of a check. All prize details are at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Prize winner cannot assign or transfer a prize to another person. If a prize cannot be awarded due to circumstances beyond the control of Sponsor, a substitute prize of equal or greater retail value may be awarded, in the Sponsor’s sole discretion. If the winner cannot accept a prize, or any portion thereof, as stated, the prize may be forfeited at the sole discretion of Sponsor. The value of the prize represents Sponsor’s good faith determination of the maximum retail value thereof. No refunds or credit for changes are allowed.

Winner will be solely responsible for all federal, state and/or local taxes, if applicable, and for any other fees or costs associated with the prize they receive. The stated ARV of each prize is based on available information provided to Sponsor and the value of the prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. If a prize is valued at $600 or more, the winner must provide Sponsor with a valid social security number before the prize will be awarded for tax reporting purposes and an IRS Form-1099 may be issued for the actual value of the prize received. Other restrictions may apply. If prize is awarded but goes unclaimed or is forfeited by recipient, the prize may not be re-awarded, in Sweepstakes Entities’ sole discretion.

7. CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION/RELEASES: All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. By participating, each Entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sweepstakes Entities, which shall be final in all respects. Each Entrant agrees to release the Sweepstakes Entities, Fox Corporation, and each of their respective parents, affiliates, successors, assigns and licensees, and each of their respective employees, shareholders, officers, directors, contractors, agents and representatives (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of a prize. Each Entrant authorizes the Sponsor and its designees to use his/her name, likeness, statements, photo, biographical data, Twitter profile, city and state of residence in advertising, marketing, programming or promotional materials, worldwide in perpetuity, and on a winners’ list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or publicity materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation. The Released Parties shall not be liable for: (i) any injuries, losses, liabilities or damages of any kind including personal injury or death caused by the prize or resulting from acceptance, possession or use of a prize including participation in any activity related thereto, or from participation in the Sweepstakes; (ii) telephone system, telephone or computer hardware, software or other technical or computer malfunctions, lost connections, disconnections, delays or transmission errors; (iii) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry or other materials; (iv) late, lost, delayed, stolen, misdirected, postage-due, incomplete, unreadable, inaccurate, garbled or unintelligible entries, communications or affidavits, regardless of the method of transmission; (v) any inability of winner to accept or use any prize (or portion thereof) for any reason and such prize or portion thereof shall be forfeited; or (vi) any printing, typographical, human administrative or technological errors in any materials or activities associated with the Sweepstakes. RELEASED PARTIES SHALL NOT BE OBLIGATED TO AWARD ANY PRIZE THAT RELATES TO OR ARISES OUT OF IMPROPER OR MISTAKEN PRIZE NOTIFICATION, OPERATION OR FUNCTION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES. Released Parties disclaim any liability for damage to any computer system resulting from participating in or accessing or downloading information in connection with this Sweepstakes. The failure of Released Parties to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsor (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Sweepstakes Entities reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes (or any portion of the Sweepstakes) at any time for any reason or should a virus, bug, computer problem, unauthorized intervention, extenuating circumstance or other problem/cause corrupt or inhibit the administration, security or proper play of the Sweepstakes and, in such situation, will select the winner from eligible non-suspect entries received prior to and/or after such action or in such manner as deemed fair and appropriate by the Sweepstakes Entities. If a scheduled Mental Samurai broadcast (as reflected in the Entry Chart) is pre-empted, re-scheduled, or postponed, the Sponsor reserves the right to modify the Entry Periods and such modification will be communicated by the Sponsor through social media messaging. In the event of broadcast cancellation, the Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the Sweepstakes early and to only award the prizes through such termination date. Sweepstakes Entities may prohibit Entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes or winning a prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines Entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes by cheating, hacking, deception, or any other unfair practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other Entrants or Sweepstakes Entities. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SWEEPSTAKES ENTITIES RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY FEES) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

8. INDEMNITY: Each Entrant shall indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and

all claims, damages, actions, liability, loss, injury or expense, including reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs, arising out of

or in connection with: (a) participation in the Sweepstakes; (b) a breach or allegation which if true would constitute a

breach of any of the representations, warranties or obligations herein; and (c) acceptance, possession, grant, or use of

any prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property damage arising therefrom.

9. DISPUTES: This Sweepstakes is governed by the laws of the United States and the State of California, without respect

to any choice of law or conflict of law principles that would result in the application of any law other than that of California.

As a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, Entrants agree that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved

between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Sweepstakes, shall be resolved

individually through binding arbitration, without resort to any form of class action, in accordance with the arbitration

provision set forth below.

10. ARBITRATION PROVISION: By participating in this Sweepstakes, each Entrant agrees that (1) any claim, dispute, or

controversy (whether in contract, tort, or otherwise) the entrant may have against Sponsor arising out of, relating to, or

connected in any way with the Sweepstakes, the awarding or redemption of any prize and/or the determination of the

scope or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, will be resolved exclusively by final and binding arbitration

administered by JAMS and conducted before a sole arbitrator in accordance with the rules of JAMS; (2) this arbitration

agreement is made pursuant to a transaction involving interstate commerce, and shall be governed by the Federal

Arbitration Act (“FAA”), 9 U.S.C. §§ 1-16; (3) the arbitration shall be held in Los Angeles, California; (4) the arbitrator’s

decision shall be controlled by the terms and conditions of these Terms and Conditions and any of the other agreements

referenced herein that the applicable participant may have entered into in connection with the Sweepstakes; (5) the

arbitrator shall apply California law consistent with the FAA and applicable statutes of limitations, and shall honor claims of

privilege recognized at law; (6) there shall be no authority for any claims to be arbitrated on a class or representative

basis, arbitration can decide only the entrant’s and/or Sponsor’s individual claims; the arbitrator may not consolidate or

join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated; (7) the arbitrator shall not have the power to

award punitive damages against the entrant or Sponsor; (8) in the event that the administrative fees and deposits that

must be paid to initiate arbitration against Sponsor exceed $125 USD, and the entrant is unable (or not required under the

rules of JAMS) to pay any fees and deposits that exceed this amount, Sponsor agrees to pay them and/or forward them

on the entrant’s behalf, subject to ultimate allocation by the arbitrator. In addition, if entrant is able to demonstrate that the

costs of arbitration will be prohibitive as compared to the costs of litigation, Sponsor will pay as much of entrant’s filing and

hearing fees in connection with the arbitration as the arbitrator deems necessary to prevent the arbitration from being

cost-prohibitive; and (9) with the exception of subpart (6) above, if any part of this arbitration provision is deemed to be

invalid, unenforceable or illegal, or otherwise conflicts with the rules of JAMS, then the balance of this arbitration provision

shall remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid, unenforceable, illegal or

conflicting provision were not contained herein. If, however, subpart (6) is found to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal,

then the entirety of this Arbitration Provision shall be null and void, and neither entrant nor Sponsor shall be entitled to

arbitrate their dispute. For more information on JAMS and/or the rules of JAMS, visit their website at www.jamsadr.com.

11. PRIVACY POLICY: Any personal information supplied by you to Sponsor will be subject to Sponsor's privacy policy

posted at http://www.fox.com/privacy. By entering the Sweepstakes, you grant Sponsor permission to share your email

address and any other personal information with the other Sweepstakes Entities for the purpose of administration and

prize fulfillment.

12. WINNERS /OFFICIAL RULES: To obtain the names of the winners or a copy of these Official Rules, send a request

along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to “Fox Mental Samurai Twitter Sweepstakes” Winners’ List or Rules,

2265 Lee Road, Suite 229, Winter Park, FL 32789. Requests must be received no later than August 1, 2019. Vermont

residents may omit return postage.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by Twitter. Twitter is completely released of

all liability by each Entrant in this Sweepstakes.

Mental Samurai Twitter Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. MAKING A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE

CHANCES OF WINNING. The following promotion is intended for participants in the fifty (50) United States and the

District of Columbia only and shall be construed and evaluated according to the laws of the United States. Do not proceed

in this promotion if you are not a legal resident of the fifty (50) United States or D.C. Further eligibility restrictions are

contained in the official rules ("Official Rules") below. Entrants are providing information to Fox Broadcasting Company,

LLC and not to Twitter. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED, OR ADMINISTERED BY, OR

ASSOCIATED WITH TWITTER.

1. SWEEPSTAKES DESCRIPTION: The “Mental Samurai Twitter Sweepstakes” (the “Sweepstakes") begins on

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 9:59:59 pm Pacific Time

(“PT”) (“Sweepstakes Period”). The Sweepstakes Period is separated into twenty (20) individual entry periods (each an

“Entry Period”) each corresponding with first broadcasts of episodes the television show “Mental Samurai” on FOX, as

described in the entry chart in Section 3. Each Entry Period will culminate in a random drawing to award one (1) prize.

The sponsor of this Sweepstakes is Fox Broadcasting Company, LLC, 10201 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles,

California 90035 (“Sponsor”). The administrator of this Sweepstakes is Creative Zing Promotion Group, 2265 Lee Road,

Suite 229, Winter Park, FL 32789 ("Administrator"). The Sponsor and Administrator shall collectively be referred to as

the “Sweepstakes Entities”.

2. ELIGIBILITY: Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents physically residing in the fifty (50) United States or the

District of Columbia who are at least eighteen (18) years of age and have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction

of residence at time of entry and who meet all other entry requirements (“Entrant”). Entrant must be a registered user of

Twitter. Registration on Twitter is free and can be obtained at www.twitter.com. Entrant must be the rightful owner (or

have authorized use) of the Twitter account associated with the entry. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a

winner, the winner will be deemed the natural person in whose name the email account associated with the Twitter

account was opened. Employees, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, and representatives of the Sweepstakes

Entities, Fox Corporation, and each of their respective parent companies, affiliates, divisions, subsidiaries, agents,

representatives and promotion and advertising agencies are not eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes. Immediate

family and household members of such individuals are also not eligible to enter or win. For purposes of the Sweepstakes,

"Household Members" shall mean those people who share the same residence at least three months a year and

"Immediate Family Members" shall mean parents, step-parents, legal guardians, children, step-children, siblings, step-

siblings, or spouses. Void where restricted or prohibited by law.

3. HOW TO ENTER: To enter, Entrants must tune in to their local television broadcast of a new episode of Mental

Samurai during the Sweepstakes Period. During the broadcast, Entrants must follow the on-screen prompt to answer the

multiple choice “Bonus Question” by logging into their Twitter account and tweeting the hashtag of the correct answer

along with the hashtag #MentalSamuraiSweepstakes (collectively, the “Required Hashtags’). Entry tweet must include

both Required Hashtags (collectively, “Entry”) to be entered into the Sweepstakes. Only Entries including the correct

answer to the Bonus Question will be eligible for the Sweepstakes.

Entry Periods correspond directly with the original broadcast dates/times of the Sponsor television program “Mental

Samurai”. There will be two original broadcasts on each date, each corresponding with a separate Entry Period: one (1)

original broadcast in the East Coast time zone and one (1) original broadcast in the West Coast time zone. Check your

local listings for broadcast times in your area.

If the Mental Samurai broadcast associated with any of the following Entry Periods is interrupted, extended, or

rescheduled for any reason, the associated Entry Period may change accordingly, and entries will be collected

through the end of the affected broadcast.

ENTRY CHART

Note: Times are listed in both the Eastern and Pacific time zones to align with the associated local broadcast.

Entry

Period

Start Date/Mental Samurai

Broadcast Date

Entry Period Start

Time

End Date Approximate Entry

Period End Time

1 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

2 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

3 Tuesday, March 26, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, March 26, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

4 Tuesday, March 26, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, March 26, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

5 Tuesday, April 2, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, April 2, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

6 Tuesday, April 2, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, April 2, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

7 Tuesday, April 9, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, April 9, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

8 Tuesday, April 9, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, April 9, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

9 Tuesday, April 16, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, April 16, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

10 Tuesday, April 16, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, April 16, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

11 Tuesday, April 23, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, April 23, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

12 Tuesday, April 23, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, April 23, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

13 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, April 30, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

14 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, April 30, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

15 Tuesday, May 7, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, May 7, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

16 Tuesday, May 7, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, May 7, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

17 Tuesday, May 14, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, May 14, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

18 Tuesday, May 14, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, May 14, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

19 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:00 pm ET Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:59:59 pm ET

20 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:00 pm PT Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:59:59 pm PT

Limit one (1) entry per person, per Entry Period. All entries must be received in accordance with the Entry Chart

above. Entries in excess of the limit may result in disqualification of the Entrant. Entries will not carryover between each

Entry Period. Any attempt by an Entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different

identities, registrations, logins, and/or any other methods will void such Entrant's entry and that Entrant may be

disqualified from the Sweepstakes. Entries generated by a macro, script or other automated means will be disqualified.

Each Entrant must be the rightful owner (or have authorized use) of the Twitter account used for entry. All entries become

the sole property of Sponsor. ELIGIBLE ENTRANTS MUST SUBMIT THE REQUESTED ENTRY INFORMATION IN

ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES. NO OTHER METHOD OF SUBMISSION WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes Entrant's understanding of and full and unconditional agreement to and

acceptance of these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entrant that Sponsor determines to be in

violation of any term contained in these Official Rules.

Content: Each Tweet must be suitable for display and publication in all forms of media, including but not limited to the

internet, the World Wide Web, print, radio, and network, cable or satellite television broadcast and must be in compliance

with Twitter’s Terms of Service. Accordingly, Tweets must be dignified and in good taste, may not be obscene or

indecent, including but not limited to profanity, must not contain any offensive or defamatory statements including but not

limited to words or symbols that might be considered offensive to individuals of any race, ethnicity, religion, sexual

orientation or socioeconomic group, must not feature, advocate, suggest, condone, or treat in a humorous manner the

excessive, underage or irresponsible consumption of alcohol beverage products, must not include threats to any person,

place, business, or group, it must not invade privacy or other rights of any person, firm or entity, must not include any third

party trademarks or copyrighted materials, including brand names, logos, text or other similar materials, it must not portray

Sponsor in any way that might tend to subject any of them to public contempt, scandal, disrepute or ridicule, and it must

not in any other way violate any applicable laws, rules or regulations. Entrant’s Tweet shall not be derogatory to or critical

of Sponsor, or any officer, director, agent, employee, affiliate, parent or subsidiary of Sponsor or of any television program

produced or distributed by Sponsor (including, without limitation, Mental Samurai) or the persons involved with the making

of such programs. Sponsor reserves the right to make determinations of suitability in its sole and absolute discretion, and

to disqualify any Tweets (and the accompanying entry) it determines to be inappropriate for any of the reasons listed

above, or for any other reason.

Entrants must accurately provide all of the requested information to be eligible to win. Incomplete, unreadable, or

unintelligible entries will be disqualified. All information provided by Entrants becomes the property of Sponsor. ELIGIBLE

ENTRANTS MUST SUBMIT THE REQUESTED ENTRY INFORMATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL

RULES. NO OTHER METHOD OF SUBMISSION WILL BE ACCEPTED. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any

Entrant that Sponsor determines to be in violation of any term contained in these Official Rules. Sponsor has the right to

change the Sweepstakes Period and all other dates or deadlines set in connection with this Sweepstakes, at any

time and in its sole discretion and notice will be posted on these Official Rules.

4. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: Within approximately five (5) business days of the end of each Entry

Period, one (1) potential will be selected in a random drawing conducted by the Administrator from among all eligible

entries received which correctly answered the Bonus Question for the corresponding Entry Period. Each potential winner

will be notified within approximately five (5) business days of the end of the Entry Period for which their entry was

randomly selected. Potential winners will be contacted by the Sponsor via Twitter, either by direct message or a public

facing comment on the Entry post. Each potential winner will be required to respond (as directed) to the notification within

forty-eight (48) hours (or a shorter time if required by exigencies) of attempted notification. The failure to respond within

the stated time period may result in forfeiture of the prize and selection of an alternate potential winner from the remaining

eligible entries. Each potential winner will be required to verify address, sign, and return within three (3) days of initial

notification one or more forms covering eligibility, liability, advertising and (unless prohibited by law) publicity rights and

such other documents as Sponsor or Administrator may provide (collectively, “Prize Acceptance Forms”). Failure to

return the Prize Acceptance Forms within the specified time period may result in forfeiture of the prize and selection of an

alternate potential winner from the remaining eligible entries. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will attempt to contact up to

three (3) potential winners of a prize in accordance with the above procedure, after which the prize in question may go

unawarded if it remains unclaimed. If a prize is awarded but goes unclaimed or is forfeited by recipient, such prize may

not be re-awarded, in Sweepstakes Entities’ sole discretion. Administrator reserves the right to disqualify anyone not fully

complying with the Official Rules. Other restrictions may apply.

5. ODDS OF WINNING: Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for each Entry Period.

6. PRIZES: Twenty (20) prizes are available in the Sweepstakes, each consisting of $500 USD, to be awarded in the form

of a check.

All prize details are at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Prize winner cannot assign or transfer a prize to another

person. If a prize cannot be awarded due to circumstances beyond the control of Sponsor, a substitute prize of equal or

greater retail value may be awarded, in the Sponsor’s sole discretion. If the winner cannot accept a prize, or any portion

thereof, as stated, the prize may be forfeited at the sole discretion of Sponsor. The value of the prize represents

Sponsor’s good faith determination of the maximum retail value thereof. No refunds or credit for changes are allowed.

Winner will be solely responsible for all federal, state and/or local taxes, if applicable, and for any other fees or costs

associated with the prize they receive. The stated ARV of each prize is based on available information provided to

Sponsor and the value of the prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. If a prize

is valued at $600 or more, the winner must provide Sponsor with a valid social security number before the prize will be

awarded for tax reporting purposes and an IRS Form-1099 may be issued for the actual value of the prize received.

Other restrictions may apply. If prize is awarded but goes unclaimed or is forfeited by recipient, the prize may not be re-

awarded, in Sweepstakes Entities’ sole discretion.

7. CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION/RELEASES: All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. By participating, each Entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sweepstakes Entities, which shall be final in all respects. Each Entrant agrees to release the Sweepstakes Entities, Fox Corporation, and each of their respective parents, affiliates, successors, assigns and licensees, and each of their respective employees, shareholders, officers, directors, contractors, agents and representatives (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of a prize. Each Entrant authorizes the Sponsor and its designees to use his/her name, likeness, statements, photo, biographical data, Twitter profile, city and state of residence in advertising, marketing, programming or promotional materials, worldwide in perpetuity, and on a winners’ list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or publicity materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation. The Released Parties shall not be liable for: (i) any injuries, losses, liabilities or damages of any kind including personal injury or death caused by the prize or resulting from acceptance, possession or use of a prize including participation in any activity related thereto, or from participation in the Sweepstakes; (ii) telephone system, telephone or computer hardware, software or other technical or computer malfunctions, lost connections, disconnections, delays or transmission errors; (iii) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry or other materials; (iv) late, lost, delayed, stolen, misdirected, postage-due, incomplete, unreadable, inaccurate, garbled or unintelligible entries, communications or affidavits, regardless of the method of transmission; (v) any inability of winner to accept or use any prize (or portion thereof) for any reason and such prize or portion thereof shall be forfeited; or (vi) any printing, typographical, human administrative or technological errors in any materials or activities associated with the Sweepstakes. RELEASED PARTIES SHALL NOT BE OBLIGATED TO AWARD ANY PRIZE THAT RELATES TO OR ARISES OUT OF IMPROPER OR MISTAKEN PRIZE NOTIFICATION, OPERATION OR FUNCTION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES. Released Parties disclaim any liability for damage to any computer system resulting from participating in or accessing or downloading information in connection with this Sweepstakes. The failure of Released Parties to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsor (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Sweepstakes Entities reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes (or any portion of the Sweepstakes) at any time for any reason or should a virus, bug, computer problem, unauthorized intervention, extenuating circumstance or other problem/cause corrupt or inhibit the administration, security or proper play of the Sweepstakes and, in such situation, will select the winner from eligible non-suspect entries received prior to and/or after such action or in such manner as deemed fair and appropriate by the Sweepstakes Entities. If a scheduled Mental Samurai broadcast (as reflected in the Entry Chart) is pre-empted, re-scheduled, or postponed, the Sponsor reserves the right to modify the Entry Periods and such modification will be communicated by the Sponsor through social media messaging. In the event of broadcast cancellation, the Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the Sweepstakes early and to only award the prizes through such termination date. Sweepstakes Entities may prohibit Entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes or winning a prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines Entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes by cheating, hacking, deception, or any other unfair practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other Entrants or Sweepstakes Entities. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SWEEPSTAKES ENTITIES RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY FEES) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

8. INDEMNITY: Each Entrant shall indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, damages, actions, liability, loss, injury or expense, including reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs, arising out of or in connection with: (a) participation in the Sweepstakes; (b) a breach or allegation which if true would constitute a breach of any of the representations, warranties or obligations herein; and (c) acceptance, possession, grant, or use of any prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property damage arising therefrom.

9. DISPUTES: This Sweepstakes is governed by the laws of the United States and the State of California, without respect to any choice of law or conflict of law principles that would result in the application of any law other than that of California. As a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, Entrants agree that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Sweepstakes, shall be resolved individually through binding arbitration, without resort to any form of class action, in accordance with the arbitration provision set forth below.

10. ARBITRATION PROVISION: By participating in this Sweepstakes, each Entrant agrees that (1) any claim, dispute, or controversy (whether in contract, tort, or otherwise) the entrant may have against Sponsor arising out of, relating to, or connected in any way with the Sweepstakes, the awarding or redemption of any prize and/or the determination of the scope or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, will be resolved exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS and conducted before a sole arbitrator in accordance with the rules of JAMS; (2) this arbitration agreement is made pursuant to a transaction involving interstate commerce, and shall be governed by the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”), 9 U.S.C. §§ 1-16; (3) the arbitration shall be held in Los Angeles, California; (4) the arbitrator’s decision shall be controlled by the terms and conditions of these Terms and Conditions and any of the other agreements referenced herein that the applicable participant may have entered into in connection with the Sweepstakes; (5) the arbitrator shall apply California law consistent with the FAA and applicable statutes of limitations, and shall honor claims of privilege recognized at law; (6) there shall be no authority for any claims to be arbitrated on a class or representative basis, arbitration can decide only the entrant’s and/or Sponsor’s individual claims; the arbitrator may not consolidate or join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated; (7) the arbitrator shall not have the power to award punitive damages against the entrant or Sponsor; (8) in the event that the administrative fees and deposits that must be paid to initiate arbitration against Sponsor exceed $125 USD, and the entrant is unable (or not required under the rules of JAMS) to pay any fees and deposits that exceed this amount, Sponsor agrees to pay them and/or forward them on the entrant’s behalf, subject to ultimate allocation by the arbitrator. In addition, if entrant is able to demonstrate that the costs of arbitration will be prohibitive as compared to the costs of litigation, Sponsor will pay as much of entrant’s filing and hearing fees in connection with the arbitration as the arbitrator deems necessary to prevent the arbitration from being cost-prohibitive; and (9) with the exception of subpart (6) above, if any part of this arbitration provision is deemed to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, or otherwise conflicts with the rules of JAMS, then the balance of this arbitration provision shall remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid, unenforceable, illegal or conflicting provision were not contained herein. If, however, subpart (6) is found to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, then the entirety of this Arbitration Provision shall be null and void, and neither entrant nor Sponsor shall be entitled to arbitrate their dispute. For more information on JAMS and/or the rules of JAMS, visit their website at www.jamsadr.com.

11. PRIVACY POLICY: Any personal information supplied by you to Sponsor will be subject to Sponsor's privacy policy posted at http://www.fox.com/privacy. By entering the Sweepstakes, you grant Sponsor permission to share your email address and any other personal information with the other Sweepstakes Entities for the purpose of administration and prize fulfillment.

12. WINNERS /OFFICIAL RULES: To obtain the names of the winners or a copy of these Official Rules, send a request along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to “Fox Mental Samurai Twitter Sweepstakes” Winners’ List or Rules, 2265 Lee Road, Suite 229, Winter Park, FL 32789. Requests must be received no later than August 1, 2019. Vermont residents may omit return postage. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by Twitter. Twitter is completely released of all liability by each Entrant in this Sweepstakes.