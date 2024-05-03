MasterChef Junior

MasterChef Junior E1 Eating Emoji 2024-03-05MasterChef Junior

foxSeason Premiere March 4
Twelve young home chefs enter the kitchen to battle it out for the trophy and the grand...
Seasons 9 (1 Episode) • Reality, Cooking, Family
Watchlist

Clips & Extras

See All
1:30
MasterChef Junior Season 9 First Look
Gordon, Tilly, Aarón, and Daphne are back with a new lineup of junior chefs looking to prove they have what it takes in the kitchen!
Aired 2-8-24
0:45
The Bake Sale Is Open
Sea of kids rush the young chefs bake sale.
Aired 5-6-22
0:43
Tonight The Top 8 Have A Bake Sale
The top 8 have a bake sale and battle it our in tonight's episode.
Aired 5-6-22
0:35
Cooking For Off-Road Racers
The young chefs will need to cook for hungry offroad racers
Aired 4-21-22
0:42
Gordon Ramsay Is Furious About Raw Steak
The steak is raw and Gordon Ramsay is not happy.
Aired 4-21-22
1:24
Monster Truck and Motocross Mayhem Challenge
The little chefs must prepare dishes for drivers and racers.
Aired 4-21-22
0:37
The Young Chefs Race To Finish Their Dishes
The young chefs race against the clock to complete their dishes on time.
Aired 4-14-22
0:49
The Mystery Box Item Is Revealed
The young chefs lift up the mystery box to find out what they will be using in the next challenge.
Aired 4-14-22
0:34
Cruz Reckons He Could Take Down Aarón Sánchez
Gordon Ramsay checks in on Cruz and finds out what sports he plays.
Aired 4-14-22
0:40
Gordon Checks-In On Ciara
Ciara continues to pursue her dreams to open up her own baking shop.
Aired 4-14-22
0:21
Ivy Successfully Flambes Her Prawns
It's fire in Ivy's Kitchen!
Aired 4-14-22
0:41
Liya Blushes Over Che
Liya blushes over Che as he checks-in on her.
Aired 4-14-22

Links

How to Audition
MasterChef Junior Cookbooks
About the Show

About the Show

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR returns for a...

Meet the Judges

See All
Gordon Ramsay
Aarón Sánchez
Tilly Ramsay
Daphne Oz
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. MasterChef Junior
  4. Season 9