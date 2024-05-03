Home
MasterChef Junior
Season Premiere March 4
Twelve young home chefs enter the kitchen to battle it out for the trophy and the grand...
Seasons 9 (1 Episode) • Reality, Cooking, Family
NEW
S9 E1 Eating Emoji
Twelve young home chefs enter the kitchen to battle it out for the trophy and the grand prize.
Aired 3-5-24 • TV-PG
Clips & Extras
1:30
MasterChef Junior Season 9 First Look
Gordon, Tilly, Aarón, and Daphne are back with a new lineup of junior chefs looking to prove they have what it takes in the kitchen!
Aired 2-8-24
0:45
The Bake Sale Is Open
Sea of kids rush the young chefs bake sale.
Aired 5-6-22
0:43
Tonight The Top 8 Have A Bake Sale
The top 8 have a bake sale and battle it our in tonight's episode.
Aired 5-6-22
0:35
Cooking For Off-Road Racers
The young chefs will need to cook for hungry offroad racers
Aired 4-21-22
0:42
Gordon Ramsay Is Furious About Raw Steak
The steak is raw and Gordon Ramsay is not happy.
Aired 4-21-22
1:24
Monster Truck and Motocross Mayhem Challenge
The little chefs must prepare dishes for drivers and racers.
Aired 4-21-22
0:37
The Young Chefs Race To Finish Their Dishes
The young chefs race against the clock to complete their dishes on time.
Aired 4-14-22
0:49
The Mystery Box Item Is Revealed
The young chefs lift up the mystery box to find out what they will be using in the next challenge.
Aired 4-14-22
0:34
Cruz Reckons He Could Take Down Aarón Sánchez
Gordon Ramsay checks in on Cruz and finds out what sports he plays.
Aired 4-14-22
0:40
Gordon Checks-In On Ciara
Ciara continues to pursue her dreams to open up her own baking shop.
Aired 4-14-22
0:21
Ivy Successfully Flambes Her Prawns
It's fire in Ivy's Kitchen!
Aired 4-14-22
0:41
Liya Blushes Over Che
Liya blushes over Che as he checks-in on her.
Aired 4-14-22
How to Audition
MasterChef Junior Cookbooks
About the Show
About the Show
MASTERCHEF JUNIOR returns for a...
Meet the Judges
Gordon Ramsay
Aarón Sánchez
Tilly Ramsay
Daphne Oz
