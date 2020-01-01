PUPPETS TAKE ON POLITICS: FOX ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES “LET’S BE REAL,” A SATIRICAL ELECTION-THEMED EVENT SPECIAL, EXECUTIVE-PRODUCED BY ROBERT SMIGEL, PREMIERING THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1, ON FOX

Half-Hour Special Marks First-Ever Collaboration Between FOX Entertainment’s Scripted and Unscripted Departments

FOX Entertainment has announced the all-new election-themed puppet special LET’S BE REAL, executive-produced by Robert Smigel (“Triumph the Insult Comic Dog”), and scheduled to air Thursday, Oct. 1 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. The satirical comedy event will cover politics, pop culture and the 2020 election through topical sketches featuring puppets, celebrity cameos and remote pieces. Produced by Propagate, LET’S BE REAL is the first-ever collaboration between FOX Entertainment’s Scripted and Unscripted departments.

Watch/Share the All-New Promo here: https://youtu.be/xgZ4UyUaHIQ

“Robert Smigel is a uniquely gifted creator, and, as the election approaches, we are so excited to beworking with him on bringing a new take on the current discourse taking place across the political spectrum,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment, and Rob Wade, the company’s President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials. “This project also marks an important partnership for our scripted and unscripted departments, and we hope this is but the first in a long line of collaborations between our two teams.”

Smigel added, “I am a uniquely gifted creator, and, as the election approaches, they are so excited to beworking with me on bringing a new take on the current discourse taking place across the political spectrum. Oh, yeah - for me to poop on.”

LET’S BE REAL is produced by Propagate in association with FOX Entertainment. Robert Smigel serves as writer and executive producer on the special. Ben Silverman, Howard Owens and Kevin Healy are executive producers on behalf of Propagate; Gerald-Brice Viret for Canal+; while Arnaud Renard and Matthieu Porte of Can’t Stop Media also executive-produce. Rachael Field serves as a producer. Bruce Leddy directs the special. Puppet Heap created the puppets. LET’S BE REAL is based on the Canal+ format “Les Guignols.” “Like” LET’S BE REAL on Facebook at /FOXTV. Follow the series on Twitter @FOXTV and join the conversation using #LetsBeReal. Check out photos and videos on Instagram at @FOXTV.

About Robert Smigel

Robert Smigel is an American writer, producer, actor and director known best for his “TV Funhouse” cartoon shorts on “Saturday Night Live” and as the creator and voice behind “Triumph the Insult Comic Dog,” the foul-mouthed puppet who mocks celebrities and others in the style of a Borscht Belt comedian. “Triumph” debuted on “Late Night with Conan O'Brien,” for which Smigel served as the first Head Writer/Producer. Smigel also co-wrote and produced “Hotel Transylvania” and its sequel, as well as “You Don't Mess with the Zohan,” all of which starred Adam Sandler. His film debut as a director was “The Week Of” (2018), starring Sandler and Chris Rock. Smigel has won three Emmy Awards for his work on “SNL” and for "Night of Too Many Stars," a bi-annual benefit he created for autism programs, hosted by Jon Stewart. Hulu’s "Triumph's Election Special" also was nominated for an Emmy and won a Writers Guild Award. Smigel is the son of Dr. Irwin Smigel, the dentist who developed the tooth bonding technique.



About Propagate Content

Founded by Ben Silverman and Howard Owens, who pioneered the global format business in the late 1990s, Propagate has offices in Los Angeles, New York and Paris. Its recent credits include the “Hillary” documentary that premiered at Sundance and Berlin and now streams on Hulu, as well as the unscripted “November 13: Attack on Paris,” “Haunted” and "Prank Encounters" for Netflix; “In Search Of” and “Kings of Pain” for the History Channel; the upcoming Notre Dame documentary for ABC; the scripted "Blood and Treasure" and "Broke" for CBS; “Charmed” for The CW; and “The Expecting” and “Wireless” for Quibi. Propagate’s expanding portfolio of companies includes Electus (“You vs. Wild,” “Running Wild With Bear Grylls,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Fashion Star”), Big Breakfast (“Adam Ruins Everything,” “Hot Date”), Notional (“Chopped” franchise) and talent management firms Artists First, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Select Management. Silverman and Owens previously founded Reveille, producing hits including “The Office,” “The Tudors,” “Ugly Betty” and MASTERCHEF. Silverman went on to serve as Co-Chairman of NBC Network and Studio and form Electus. Owens served as President of National Geographic Channels Worldwide.