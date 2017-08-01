LETHAL WEAPON combines action and drama with friendship and humor, as it follows DETECTIVE MURTAUGH (Damon Wayans) and his colleagues in the LAPD – CAPTAIN AVERY (Kevin Rahm), SCORSESE (Johnathan Fernandez) and DETECTIVE BAILEY (Michelle Mitchenor) – working a crime-ridden beat in modern-day Los Angeles.

Entering its third season, LETHAL WEAPON introduces Seann William Scott (the “American Pie” franchise”) as DETECTIVE WESLEY COLE, a former international CIA operative who has been everywhere and seen everything. Cole will find himself navigating a new partnership with Murtaugh, as he adjusts to life in Los Angeles.

The series also follows Murtaugh’s family, including his wife, TRISH (Keesha Sharp), and children, ROGER MURTAUGH, JR. (Dante Brown) and RIANA MURTAUGH (Chandler Kinney).

LETHAL WEAPON is a production of Warner Bros. Television in association with Rideback (formerly Lin Pictures) and Good Session Productions. Matt Miller, Dan Lin, Jennifer Gwartz, Bill Callahan and Alex Taub serve as executive producers.