Home
Sports
Local
News
Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
LEGO Masters
Thursdays | 9/8c
The daring duos embark on a mission to construct the ultimate motorized party boat.
Seasons 4 (1 Episode) • Reality, Family • TV-G
Start Watching
Watchlist
Season 4
NEW
S4 E1 Brick Lake
The daring duos embark on a mission to construct the ultimate motorized party boat.
Aired 9-29-23 • TV-PG
Clips & Extras
See All
1:40
Get A Sneak Peek Into Season 4
Will Arnett gives us an inside look on what to expect in season 4 of LEGO Masters and reveals the secret grand prize the contestants are competing for!
Aired 9-28-23 • TV-G
1:21
Celebrity Holiday Special!
Each contestant is paired up with a celebrity guest who they collaborate with.
Aired 12-2-22 • TV-G
2:17
The Best Builds of Season 2
Looking back at the best creations this season!
Aired 9-23-21 • TV-G
4:31
Brickdown Episode 11
The contestants are racing towards the finale.
Aired 9-21-21 • TV-G
5:39
Weekly Brickdown Episode 12
One build still remains as the contestants prepare for the final Brickdown of the season!
Aired 9-15-21 • TV-G
4:45
Weekly Brickdown Episode 10
This week the contestants need to flip LEGO houses.
Aired 9-9-21 • TV-G
5:16
Weekly Brickdown Episode 9
The contestants are excited about this week's land and sea challenge.
Aired 9-3-21 • TV-G
1:11
Zack And Wayne's Journey
Looking back at Zack and Wayne's time here at LEGO Masters.
Aired 9-2-21 • TV-G
0:53
Caleb And Jacob Flip It Upside Down
Caleb and Jacob risking it all and flipping their build upside down.
Aired 9-2-21 • TV-G
1:04
Mark And Steven's Journey
Looking back at Mark and Steven's time here at LEGO Masters.
Aired 9-2-21 • TV-G
1:15
Will Puppet Checks In With Mark And Steven
Mark and Steven share their idea about their master build.
Aired 9-2-21 • TV-G
1:38
A Great Idea By Will's Boss
Will's boss presents the contestants with a surprise idea.
Aired 9-2-21 • TV-G
Links
Explore Georgia
About the Show
About the Show
Teams of two LEGO® enthusiasts...
Meet the Host and Judges
See All
Will Arnett
Jamie Berard
Amy Corbett
Will Arnett
Jamie Berard
Amy Corbett
FOX
Entertainment
LEGO Masters
Season 4