meet this father-son duo tile image
Meet Manny and Nestor, this father-son duo from LEGO MASTERS!

Published 06-12-20 • 1m

#athomewith lego master aaron tile image
LEGO MASTER Aaron demonstrates how various Lego sockets and joints can create other-worldly creatures as part of the At Home With series.

Published 05-07-20 • 2m

build of the week: classic brick & beam bridge tile image
Will Arnett shares what he loved about the winning builds from the Super Bridge episode.

Published 04-29-20 • 1m

build of the week: pop's food carts tile image
Mark & Boone Pop's Food Carts build is under attack, but their problem solving skills brings the show to the next level.

Published 04-29-20 • 1m

star wars meets lego masters! tile image
Don't miss an exciting, Star Wars-themed episode of LEGO MASTERS!

Published 04-29-20 • 1m

build of the week: good vs. evil tile image
Will Arnett shares what he loved about the winning build from the Good vs Evil episode

Published 04-29-20 • 1m

tough love with terry crews tile image
Terry Crews motivates the LEGO Master builders with his special brand of tough love.

Published 04-29-20 • 1m

build of the week: vegetable monster tile image
Tyler & Amy brought a carrot-broccoli monster to life!

Published 04-29-20 • 1m

an #athomewith conversation with tyler tile image
In this #AtHomeWith conversation, Tyler from LEGO MASTERS teaches us how to make a robot with opposable thumbs!

Published 04-27-20 • 4m

build of the week: the sacrifice tile image
Will Arnett shares what he loved about the winning build from the Space Smash episode.

Published 04-22-20 • 1m

fast car nascar challenge tile image
The LEGO MASTERS build and race a LEGO car to achieve a time advantage in the Super Bridge build

Published 04-22-20 • 1m

build of the week: shark song tile image
Will Arnett shares what he loved about the winning build from the Movie Genres episode.

Published 04-22-20 • 1m

mayim bialik loves lego tile image
Mayim Bialik shares her LEGO nostalgia & previews the Space Smash episode.

Published 04-22-20 • 1m

build of the week: a clockwork man tile image
Will Arnett shares what he loved about Richard & Flynn’s winning build from the Cut In Half episode.

Published 04-22-20 • 1m

preview: watch the entire season now! tile image
Watch the entire season of LEGO MASTERS available on FOX NOW & Hulu.

Published 04-14-20 • 1m

sam & jessica build the battle of crait tile image
Sam and Jessica build the Battle of Crait from Star Wars The Last Jedi.

Published 04-07-20 • 1m

tyler & amy present ez-pz tile image
Tyler and Amy present EZ-PZ, their droid, to the judges.

Published 04-07-20 • 1m

amy & tyler can't get their head to stay tile image
Amy and Tyler's droid head keeps falling off the body.

Published 04-07-20 • 1m

the final three race to finish their builds tile image
The final three teams race to finish their builds in the last 30 minutes of the competition.

Published 04-07-20 • 1m

will needs to take a break tile image
Will needs to take a break while the finalists start the 24-hour, final challenge.

Published 04-06-20 • 1m

mark & boone think they can outdo tyler & amy tile image
Mark and Boone know that Tyler and Amy are strong competitors, but think they can outdo their mechanical bird.

Published 04-06-20 • 1m

tyler & amy are not holding back tile image
Tyler and Amy are not holding back in this final challenge.

Published 04-06-20 • 1m

tyler & amy's final build: treasure of the griffin tile image
Tyler and Amy present their final build: Treasure of the Griffin.

Published 04-06-20 • 29s

sam & jessica have come a long way tile image
Sam and Jessica have overcome a lot to be in the finals.

Published 04-06-20 • 1m

sam & jessica are taking big risks with npus tile image
Sam and Jessica are taking big risks with nice parts usage.

Published 04-06-20 • 1m

sam & jessica's final build: the peacock & the monkey tile image
Sam and Jessica present their final build: The Peacock and The Monkey.

Published 04-06-20 • 20s

mark & boone have been compelling storytellers tile image
Mark and Boone have come a long way with their big builds and compelling stories in their builds.

Published 04-06-20 • 1m

mark & boone's final build: artopia tile image
Mark and Boone present their final build: Artopia.

Published 04-06-20 • 1m

the judges give mark & boone constructive feedback tile image
The judges give Mark and Boone constructive feedback about their model for their final build.

Published 04-06-20 • 2m

mark & boone belt out one final song tile image
Mark and Boone belt out one final song before the winner is revealed.

Published 04-06-20 • 1m

the finalists' families drop by to surprise them tile image
The finalists' families surprise them with a visit during the competition.

Published 04-06-20 • 1m

build of the week: imperial bunker on endor tile image
Will Arnett shares what he loved about the winning build from the Star Wars episode.

Published 04-06-20 • 1m

sort bricks like a lego boss tile image
LEGO Masters contestants explain how to sort your LEGO bricks.

Published 03-19-20 • 1m

preview: an explosive guest star ignites the competition tile image
Don't miss a new episode of LEGO MASTERS, WED at 9/8c only on FOX!

Published 03-19-20 • 20s

mark & boone vs. sam & jessica tile image
The judges take a look at the battle created by Mark & Boone, & Sam & Jessica.

Published 03-17-20 • 1m

nicole loves mark & boone's creation tile image
Nicole and Will check in with Mark and Boone.

Published 03-12-20 • 1m

