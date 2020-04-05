Clips & Extras
Kristy & Matt get closer on their campfire date, even with an unwanted surprise.
Kristy is going to get some one-on-one time with the boys, but there's a special twist that will test these soon-to-be fathers.
Sex and The City's Kristin Davis talks about hosting FOX's new dating show, LABOR OF LOVE.
Host Kristin Davis tells Kristy about the next challenge, and a bear is involved? Check it out.
Kristy takes a tour of her new home and shares her story to host Kristin Davis.
The men discover the first challenge Kristin has set up is a fertility test.
The bachelors get settled in their new home just across the way from Kristin's home.
Kristy takes a tour of her new home and shares her story to host Kristin Davis.