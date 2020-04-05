Labor of Love
things get real between kristy & matt tile image
Kristy & Matt get closer on their campfire date, even with an unwanted surprise.

Published 05-26-20 • 1m

kristin explains the bear challenge tile image
Kristy is going to get some one-on-one time with the boys, but there's a special twist that will test these soon-to-be fathers.

Published 05-26-20 • 1m

kristin davis: hostess with the mostess tile image
Sex and The City's Kristin Davis talks about hosting FOX's new dating show, LABOR OF LOVE.

Published 05-04-20 • 1m

kristy has her first date with matt tile image
Kristy and Matt have their first one on one around the campfire.

Published 04-30-20 • 1m

kristin davis explains the bear challenge tile image
Host Kristin Davis tells Kristy about the next challenge, and a bear is involved? Check it out.

Published 04-30-20 • 1m

the bachelors move into the house tile image
The bachelors move into their new home.

Published 04-30-20 • 1m

the men receive their specimen cups tile image
Are the men fit enough to be fathers? They're about to find out.

Published 04-30-20 • 1m

kristy shares her story tile image
Kristy takes a tour of her new home and shares her story to host Kristin Davis.

Published 04-30-20 • 2m

the men discover the first challenge tile image
The men discover the first challenge Kristin has set up is a fertility test.

Published 04-28-20 • 1m

the bachelors move in tile image
The bachelors get settled in their new home just across the way from Kristin's home.

Published 04-28-20 • 1m

