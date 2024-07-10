Home
Krapopolis
Sundays at 9:30/8:30c
Tyrannis struggles to keep his cool when he gets the hots for a visiting reporter; Shlub is...
Seasons 2 (6 Episodes) • Drama • TV-14
Season 2
S2 E1 Ice Week!
Tyrannis struggles to keep his cool when he gets the hots for a visiting reporter; Shlub is paid a visit by an old friend; Hippocampus and Stupendous risk missing the festivities altogether.
Aired 9-30-24 • TV-14
S2 E2 Thor
Tyrannis' little hunting mishap brings the Norse gods to Olympus.
Aired 10-7-24 • TV-14
S2 E3 Hades Nuts
Stupendous goes to the underworld to visit her old fling.
Aired 10-21-24 • TV-14
S2 E4 Mr. Boogens
Tyrannis discovers how to get the townsfolk to clean up.
Aired 10-28-24 • TV-14
S2 E5 Krapocalypse
Tyrannis is stuck in a time loop trying to save the city.
Aired 11-4-24 • TV-14
S2 E6 National Lampoon's The Odyssey!
The family goes to Storgos for Shlub's mother's birthday.
Aired 11-11-24 • TV-14
About the Show
About the Show
Set in mythical Ancient Greece,
Meet the Cast
Matt Berry-Shlub
Hannah Waddingham-Deliria
Richard Ayoade-Tyrannis
Duncan Trussel-Hippocampus
Pam Murphy-Stupendous
