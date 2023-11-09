Home
Sports
Local
News
Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Krapopolis
Sundays | 8:30/7:30c
When Asskill threatens to attack Krapopolis, Tyrannis tries to use diplomacy to stop him.
Season 1 (2 Episodes) • Drama • TV-14
Start Watching S1 E1
Watchlist
Season 1
NEW
S1 E1 All Hail the Goddess of Likeability
When Asskill threatens to attack Krapopolis, Tyrannis tries to use diplomacy to stop him.
Aired 9-25-23 • TV-14
NEW
S1 E2 The Stuperbowl
Tyrannis hosts other kings for a series of games in Krapopolis, where Stupendous shines.
Aired 9-25-23 • TV-14
Journey to Krapopolis
Play games, earn rewards, access limited-edition Krapopolis merch, collect Krap Chickens and more!
Join Now
Clips & Extras
4:11
Krapopolis Season 1 First Look
Go behind the scenes with Hannah Waddingham, Dan Harmon, Pam Murphy, and more on what went into building the world of Krapopolis!
Aired 9-11-23 • TV-14
2:26
Tyrannis Hosts A City Meeting About Dealing With Medusa
Tyrannis runs the city meeting about dealing with Medusa but things don't go smoothly.
Aired 7-22-22 • TV-14
Links
Join the digital Krapopolis experience
About the Show
About the Show
Set in mythical Ancient Greece,...
Meet the Cast
See All
Matt Berry-Shlub
Hannah Waddingham-Deliria
Richard Ayoade-Tyrannis
Duncan Trussel-Hippocampus
Pam Murphy-Stupendous
Matt Berry-Shlub
Hannah Waddingham-Deliria
Richard Ayoade-Tyrannis
Duncan Trussel-Hippocampus
Pam Murphy-Stupendous
FOX
Entertainment
Krapopolis
Season 1