Chico

Sam Richardson is an actor, writer and producer, perhaps best known as “Richard Splett” on the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning comedy series “Veep,” which recently aired its seventh and final season.

This year, Richardson is set to appear in “The Tomorrow War,” an action-thriller film, alongside Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons and Betty Gilpin. Also this summer, Richardson leads the ensemble cast in the comedy-thriller film “Werewolves Within,” based on the Ubisoft game of the same name. The film is directed by Josh Ruben, and stars Michaela Watkins, Harvey Guillen and Cheyenne Jackson.

Additionally, Richardson wrapped production on murder-mystery comedy series “The Afterparty,” opposite Tiffany Haddish, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco, Jamie Demetriou and John Early. Created by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the eight-episode single-camera comedy series is set at a high school reunion afterparty. Additionally, in the animated TV space, Richardson will voice characters in “M.O.D.O.K.”

Richardson also has been celebrated in recent years as the co-creator and star of critically acclaimed comedy series “Detroiters,” co-created and co-starring his lifelong best friend, Tim Robinson, who, like Richardson, hails from the city of Detroit. Richardson’s additional television credits include a memorable recurring role on “The Office,” and guest-starring roles on “Arrested Development,” “Portlandia,” “New Girl,” “Drunk History,” “Champaign ILL” and “Bootstrapped,” which debuted at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Richardson’s past film credits include “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” in which he acted opposite Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne and Zac Efron; the female-led reboot of “Ghostbusters,” starring Kristen Wiig; “Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates,” alongside Zac Efron, Adam Devine, Anna Kendrick and Aubrey Plaza; Paul Feig’s “Spy,” starring Melissa McCarthy; “Office Christmas Party,” opposite Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, TJ Miller and Kate McKinnon; Nico Raneau’s film, “Hooking Up,” opposite Brittany Snow; “Superintelligence,” directed by Ben Falcone and starring Melissa McCarthy; “We’re The Millers”; “The House”; and “Horrible Bosses 2.”

Richardson is an alumnus of the prestigious Second City Chicago Main Stage. Prior to joining the main stage, he studied at Wayne State University and also performed at Detroit’s Second City and Planet Ant Theatre in Hamtramck. In Chicago, he wrote and starred in two revues: “Spoiler Alert: Everybody Dies” and “South Side of Heaven,” both of which earned him Best Actor nominations from the Jefferson Awards, the annual awards honoring the best of Chicago theater.