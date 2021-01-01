Honey

Emmy Award-winning actress Lisa Kudrow continues to bring her original sense of comedic timing and delivery to every role she takes on, and ventures between films, television and the internet with ease.

Kudrow made her feature film debut in the Albert Brooks comedy “Mother” in 1996. Following “Mother,” she starred opposite Toni Collette and Parker Posey in “Clockwatchers” (1997); and in the critically acclaimed hit comedy “Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion” (1997), with Mira Sorvino, which garnered her widespread popularity with film audiences.

She went on to star in “The Opposite of Sex,” for writer/director Don Roos (1998); “Analyze This” (1999) and the sequel, “Analyze That” (2002), with Robert DeNiro and Billy Crystal; “Lucky Numbers” (2000), with John Travolta; “Hanging Up” (2000), opposite Meg Ryan and Diane Keaton; “Wonderland” (2004), with Val Kilmer; “Happy Endings” (2005), for writer/director Don Roos; Kabluey (2007); “P.S. I Love You” (2007), with Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler; “Hotel for Dogs” (2008); “Paper Man” (2009), opposite Emma Stone, Jeff Daniels and Ryan Reynolds; “Bandslam” (2009); “Easy A” (2010), with Emma Stone, Stanley Tucci, Patricia Clarkson and Thomas Hayden Church; “Neighbors” (2014), and “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising” (2016), with Zac Efron and Seth Rogen; the psychological thriller “Girl on the Train” (2016), for director Tate Taylor; “Table 19,” with Anna Kendrick; and she voiced a role in the Academy Award-nominated family comedy “The Boss Baby,” alongside Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi and Jimmy Kimmel.

In 2019 Kudrow appeared in Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut “Booksmart,” alongside Jason Sudeikis. She also appeared in “Long Shot,” with Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen, for director Jonathan Levine.

Kudrow has always received rave reviews for her roles in both film and television. She won the Best Supporting Actress Award from the New York Film Critics Circle, an Independent Spirit Award nomination and a Chicago Film Critics Award nomination for her role in “The Opposite of Sex.” She won a Blockbuster Award and received a nomination for an American Comedy Award for her starring role in the box office hit “Analyze This,” directed by Harold Ramis.

Of course, it was Kudrow’s role as “Phoebe Buffay,” the character she brilliantly portrayed on the hit comedy series “Friends” for ten seasons, that brought her to audience attention worldwide.

For this role, Kudrow was nominated for an Emmy Award five times and won once for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1998. She also received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, an American Comedy Award for Funniest Supporting Female Performer in a Television Series and a Golden Globe Award nomination.

Kudrow guest-starred in two episodes of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” for which she received a Critics Choice Television Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Comedy Series in 2016.

Kudrow reunited with “Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman, for a three-episode guest arc on Season Four of the hit comedy “Grace & Frankie,” alongside Academy Award winner Jane Fonda and Academy Award nominee Lily Tomlin.

Most recently, Kudrow starred alongside comedian Mae Martin in the British comedy-drama series “Feel Good” and in “Space Force,” alongside Steve Carrell and John Malkovich, from the creator of “The Office.”

In the fall of 2003, Kudrow formed the production company Is or Isn’t Entertainment with actor and writer Dan Bucatinsky. Is or Isn’t Entertainment has garnered great success since its inception. It’s first television series was the critically acclaimed series “The Comeback.” The docu-style, single-camera comedy debuted in June 2005, and returned as a limited series in 2014. The series garnered four Emmy Award nominations, including two for Kudrow for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2006 and 2015.

“Who Do You Think You Are” was the second series from Is or Isn’t Entertainment. The show is a documentary series, which traces the genealogy of a well-known person in each episode. To date, “Who Do You Think You Are” has been nominated for six Emmy Awards – four for Outstanding Structured Reality Program and one win in 2016 for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program.

Is or Isn’t also produced the critically acclaimed series “Web Therapy” for four seasons, in which Kudrow starred as a therapist who does sessions with her clients via the internet. “Web Therapy” was the first web series to go to premium cable, and the format of the show has been sold and produced all over the world, including productions in Poland and Spain.

In 2009, Kudrow received a Special Webby Award for Outstanding Comedic Performance for her role in Season One of “Web Therapy.” In 2010, the show won a Webby Award for Best Comedy Series and received two additional nominations, including one for Kudrow for Best Individual Performance. In 2011, she won a Webby Award for Best Individual Performance, and “Web Therapy” won for Best Comedy: Long Form or Series. “Web Therapy” was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2012 for Outstanding Special Class – Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Programs. Most recently, “Web Therapy” received a nomination from the Producers Guild of America for Best Web Series.