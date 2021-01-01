Elsa

Clea DuVall has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents with a resume as extensive as it is versatile.

DuVall most recently directed and co-wrote the romantic holiday comedy “Happiest Season,” starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. She made her feature film directorial debut with the indie comedy “Intervention,” which she also wrote, co-produced and starred in, alongside Natasha Lyonne and Jason Ritter. The film won a Special Jury Prize at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and premiered to rave reviews.

In 2019, DuVall co-starred in two of television’s most highly rated series, “Veep” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” alongside world-renowned actors such as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford and many more. DuVall also will begin working on “High School,” which she will direct, executive-produce and write, based on the autobiographical book by Tegan and Sara Quin. Additional television credits include “Looking for Alaska,” “Broad City,” “The Romanoffs,” “Better Call Saul,” “American Horror Story,” “New Girl,” “Bones,” “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles,” “The Newsroom,” “CSI: Miami,” “The Event,” “Private Practice,” “Law & Order,” “Heroes” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Most known for her roles in iconic cult-classic films “Girl, Interrupted” and “But I’m a Cheerleader,” DuVall is no stranger to the big screen. In 2012, DuVall joined Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston and Alan Arkin in the Academy Award-, Golden Globe Award- and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning film “Argo.” Additional film credits include “How to Make the Cruelest Month”; “The Faculty”; “She’s All That,” starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook; “The Grudge,” directed by Takashi Shimizu; “Zodiac,” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr; Jane Simpson’s “Little Witches”; Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan’s “Can’t Hardly Wait”; Jonathan Kahn’s “Girl”; “Wildflowers”; “Committed”; “Thirteen Conversations About One Thing”; “The Slaughter Rule”; “Out There”; “21 Grams”; “Identity”; “The Slaughter Rule”; “The Conviction”; “The Killing Room”; “All About Nina”; “Zen Dog”; “Heaven’s Floor”; and “Ten Inch Hero.”