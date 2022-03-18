Food Club FOX
The contestants must punch a hole through a wall of mystery ingredients.

Published 03-18-22 • 43m

Fifteen chefs remain and must join together in groups to create show-stopping pizzas.

Published 03-25-22 • 43m

The remaining 14 junior chefs split into two teams to prepare a medieval-themed dish.

Published 04-01-22 • 43m

The panel challenges the remaining 13 cooks to make one of their favorite treats: doughnuts.

Published 04-08-22 • 43m

The remaining chefs split into two teams and create the ultimate savory and sweet balanced meal.

Published 04-15-22 • 43m

After facing a nutty mystery box challenge, 11 junior chefs compete in an elimination challenge.

Published 04-22-22 • 43m

Teams must create the best American-style dishes for a team of hungry motor sports racers.

Published 04-29-22 • 43m

The remaining junior chefs must create one of the most popular fried, feisty and spicy finger foods.

Published 05-06-22 • 43m

The eight remaining junior chefs split into teams for a bake sale challenge.

Published 05-13-22 • 43m

Chefs must create a dish with an egg of their choice, ranging from a quail egg to an ostrich egg.

Published 05-20-22 • 43m

The top six junior chefs take over the restaurant of the luxury hotel NoMad Los Angeles.

Published 05-27-22 • 43m

Alexander Weiss guest judges; the chefs must filet as many fish as they can in 15 minutes.

Published 06-03-22 • 43m

In the elimination challenge, the chefs prepare one of Gordon Ramsay's signature dishes.

Published 06-03-22 • 43m

The three semifinalists go head-to-head with a surprise visit from their loved ones.

Published 06-15-22 • 43m

Gordon Ramsay recaps some of the biggest moments of Season 8 of "MasterChef: Junior Edition."

Published 06-24-22 • 43m

The two finalists must create an entrée and dessert that best represent themselves.

Published 06-24-22 • 43m

