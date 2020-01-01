SG

Seth Green

Chris Griffin

Seth Green has starred in numerous films and television series, including the “Austin Powers” trilogy, “The Italian Job,” “Party Monster,” “Without a Paddle,” “Can’t Hardly Wait,” “Old Dogs,” “The Story of Luke,” “Sexy Evil Genius” and “A Futile & Stupid Gesture,” and dozens more. Green made his feature film directorial debut in 2019 with “Changeland,” starring himself, Breckin Meyer, Brenda Song, Clare Grant, Macaulay Culkin and Randy Orton. The film is currently available on VOD after a theatrical run in June 2019. In addition to voicing “Chris Griffin” on FAMILY GUY, Green is the co-creator, executive producer and primary voice talent, as well as a writer and director, on “Robot Chicken,” the 2010, 2016, and 2018 Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Short Format Animation Program. Green has been singled out for many Emmy voiceover nominations for the series which begins airing its tenth season in September 2019 and will celebrate its 200th episode in 2020. The show, one of the network's highest-rated original programs, and their specials also has won numerous Annie Awards for writing and producing, including one for Green for directing. In 2011, Green and his partners created Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, a full-service production studio with many other projects including “SuperMansion,” “Camp WWE,” and “Crossing Swords.” In December 2017, the company signed a two-year first-look deal with 20th Century Fox Film to develop animated and live-action projects. Green always has been fascinated by space travel and has filmed a PSA for NASA and designed the CASIS patch for the 2015 ISS U.S. National Laboratory missions for research to benefit life on Earth.