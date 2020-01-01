MK

Mila Kunis

Meg Griffin

Mila Kunis has established herself as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after and engaging actresses. Since beginning her career in acting, she has garnered an impressive body of work that includes both major motion picture and television roles. Kunis just wrapped production on the upcoming feature film “Breaking News In Yuba County,” in which she stars opposite Allison Janney, Awkwafina and Regina Hall. Beginning this fall, she will start production on Rodrigo Garcia’s substance abuse drama film, “Four Good Days,” opposite Glenn Close. In 2018, she appeared in the comedy feature “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” alongside Kate McKinnon. In 2010, she starred opposite Natalie Portman in the critically acclaimed Golden Globe- and Academy Award-nominated film “Black Swan,” directed by Darren Aronofsky. For her performance in the film, she won the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actress at the 2010 Venice Film Festival. She also earned Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award nominations for her performance. Other notable film credits include the hit feature comedy “Bad Moms,” alongside Kristen Bell, Christina Applegate, Kathryn Hahn and Jada Pinkett Smith; and its sequel, “A Bad Moms Christmas.” Additional film credits include “Jupiter Ascending,” “Oz, The Great and Powerful,” “Ted,” “Friends with Benefits,” “Date Night,” “The Book of Eli,” “Extract,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Blood Ties,” “Angriest Man in Brooklyn,” “Max Payne,” “Third Person” and “Hell and Back.” Kunis is best known for her roles on two of FOX’s most successful series: “That 70’s Show” and the Emmy Award-nominated animated series FAMILY GUY. On “That 70’s Show,” she played “Jackie Burkhart,” which earned her two Young Star Awards for Best Actress in a Television Series. On FAMILY GUY, she is the voice of “Meg Griffin.” In 2015, Kunis started her production company, Orchard Farm Productions, with Susan Curtis, Cameron Curtis and Lisa Sterbakov.