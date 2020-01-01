AP

Amy Poehler

Duncan / Annie

Amy Poehler is one of Hollywood’s most versatile and sought-after talents, with credits including that of actress, writer, executive producer and best-selling author. She currently appears as co-host (alongside Nick Offerman) and executive producer of the hit crafting competition series “Making It.” She also recently produced, starred in and made her directorial debut in the comedy film “Wine Country.” Additionally, she continues to produce the award-winning online website “Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls,” which showcases real girls who are changing the world by being themselves. Poehler has multiple projects in development and/or production, as part of her production company, Paper Kite Productions. She serves as executive producer on the critically acclaimed streaming series “Russian Doll,” starring Natasha Lyonne. Poehler is perhaps best known for her starring role on the Emmy-nominated comedy series “Parks and Recreation,” which completed its seventh and final season in February 2015. Her portrayal of “Leslie Knope” earned her a 2014 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical, or Comedy; the 2014 American Comedy Award for Best Actress in a TV Comedy; and a 2013 Gracie Award. For her work on the show, Poehler received six consecutive Emmy nominations, two additional Golden Globe nominations and three Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. In the film world, Poehler co-starred opposite Will Ferrell in “The House,” and opposite Tina Fey in “Sisters.” She also lent her voice as the character “Joy” in the Academy Award-winning smash hit “Inside Out.” Her additional film credits include “Wet Hot American Summer,” “They Came Together,” “A.C.O.D.,” “Free Birds,” “Are You Here,” “Baby Mama,” “Blades of Glory” and “Mean Girls.” Her voice has also been heard in “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel,” “Monsters vs. Aliens,” “Horton Hears a Who!” and box office hit “Shrek the Third.” Poehler’s first book, “Yes Please,” was released in October 2014 and debuted at #1 on The New York Times Best Seller list. The book spent more than 23 weeks on the list. After her much-buzzed-about portrayal of Senator Hillary Clinton during the 2008 Presidential election, Poehler completed her eighth and final season of “Saturday Night Live.” She received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on each of the final two seasons, becoming the first performer in “SNL” history to land a spot in this category. In December 2015, Poehler returned to the “SNL” stage to co-host the show, alongside Tina Fey. The duo’s performance led them to win the 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Poehler joined the “SNL” cast from the Upright Citizens Brigade, a sketch/improv troupe that she co-founded and in which she continues to be heavily involved. The group has opened theaters, regarded as the premiere sketch/improv comedy venues, in New York City and Los Angeles. Poehler co-hosted the Golden Globe Awards, alongside Tina Fey, for three consecutive years, from 2013-2015, a role that was consistently met with much critical acclaim. She has made memorable appearances on television, ranging from “Arrested Development” to “Wonder Showzen.” She also was a guest voice on THE SIMPSONS.