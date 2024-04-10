Home
Crime Scene Kitchen
Thursdays at 9/8c
Bakers must decode what type of dessert was made using just crumbs and a few elusive...
More
Seasons 3 (7 Episodes) • Reality and Game Show • TV-PG
Watchlist
Season 3
SEASON PREMIERE
S3 E1 It's A Family Affair
Contestants put together clues from the kitchen to recreate desserts that were baked there.
Aired 9-27-24 • TV-14
S3 E2 The One With the Friends
Six sets of friends put their sleuthing skills to the test.
Aired 10-4-24 • TV-14
S3 E3 Keep Your Family Close, and Your Pans Closer
Five teams of family members have two mystery dishes to crack on their road to the $100,000 prize.
Aired 10-11-24 • TV-14
S3 E4 The Proof Is in the Mousse
The dessert detectives face a safety bake where they must decide whether to go sweet or savory.
Aired 10-18-24 • TV-14
S3 E5 Let's Get Ready to Ravi
In the pivotal Safety Bake, four teams of family members must impress guest judge Ravi Patel.
Aired 10-25-24 • TV-14
S3 E6 Fruit, Flowers and Friends
The teams go head-to-head in the battle for $100,000; a surprise bonus clue causes panic.
Aired 11-1-24 • TV-14
NEW
S3 E7 The Merge
A challenging safety bake has the teams wondering just how many items they need to make.
Aired 11-8-24 • TV-14
Clips & Extras
See All
1:30
Season 3 First Look
Enjoy this special look inside the upcoming season with Joel McHale, Curtis Stone, and Yolanda Gammp.
Aired 9-17-24 • TV-PG
1:30
Meet the Friend Teams
Joel McHale introduces the friend teams for the upcoming third season of Crime Scene Kitchen.
Aired 8-19-24 • TV-PG
1:30
Meet the Family Teams
Meet the family teams competing on the third season of Crime Scene Kitchen.
Aired 8-19-24 • TV-PG
0:30
Preview: The Kitchen is Open
Catch the 2-hour season premiere Monday, May 22nd on FOX!
Aired 5-3-23 • TV-PG
0:30
Preview: What Was Just Baked In This Kitchen?
Catch up on CRIME SCENE KITCHEN on FOX!
Aired 7-26-21 • TV-PG
4:00
A Winning Recipe: Luis and Natalie
Luis and Natalie reveal what lead them to be the champions of CRIME SCENE KITCHEN.
Aired 7-23-21 • TV-PG
2:39
Crime Scene Kitchen Champions Revealed
The Winners of Season 1 Crime Scene Kitchen is revealed.
Aired 7-21-21 • TV-PG
0:30
Lorie & Jason Decide On The Dessert
Lorie and Jason decide what dessert they need to make.
Aired 7-19-21 • TV-PG
1:37
The Champions Are Revealed
The champions of season 1 of CRIME SCENE KITCHEN are revealed.
Aired 7-19-21 • TV-PG
1:19
Yolanda's Birthday Bonanza Explosion Cake
Luis and Natalie have made a special cake for Yolanda's birthday.
Aired 7-19-21 • TV-PG
0:56
The Kitchen is Heating Up As Time Is Running Out
Time is running out for the contestants as one team faces elimination after this challenge.
Aired 7-19-21 • TV-PG
0:50
One Of These Contestants Is Stressed
The stress is building in the kitchen.
Aired 7-19-21 • TV-PG
About the Show
About the Show
Each episode of this cooking...
Meet the Cast
See All
Joel McHale
Yolanda Gampp
Curtis Stone
