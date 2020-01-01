CRIME SCENE KITCHEN, an all-new baking competition series with a unique twist, is coming to FOX this summer. Hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale, CRIME SCENE KITCHEN is a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made when all that’s left are the crumbs, flour trails, and a few elusive clues. They must then recreate the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert – and how good it tastes!