Affectionately known by her fans as the “Beyonce Of Cakes,” Yolanda Gampp is a self-taught cake artist with more than 20 years of experience and half a billion views on YouTube. With her quirky personality, obsession with organization and commitment to perfection, Gampp has shown the world that even the most unexpected items can be turned into cake. She has been featured as a judge on “Cake Wars,” “Best Baker In America” and “Nailed It,” to name a few. Gampp is the co-founder of How To Cake It, a content commerce company with a community of more than 12 million people. She has written a best-selling book and she also teaches people how to turn baking into a fun, creative activity, where the possibilities are truly endless. More than 80,000 people have taken one of her courses.