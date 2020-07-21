Cocktails with Queens is a laugh-out-loud, Happy Hour of real talk with Claudia Jordan, Vivica A. Fox, LisaRaye, and Syleena Johnson sipping-and-serving on the latest trending topics in Black Entertainment and News. The...
How to watch on FOX NOW?
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
