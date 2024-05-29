Beat Shazam

Beat Shazam S7 E1 Jamie's Back! 2024-05-29Beat Shazam

foxSeason Premiere Tuesday, May 28
Teams of sorority sisters, roommates and friends battle to take home the prize.
Seasons 7 (5 Episodes) • Reality, Family • TV-PG
Watchlist

Links

About the Show

About the Show

Hosted by Jamie Foxx alongside...

Meet the Host

See All
Jamie Foxx

Meet the Cast

See All
Corinne Foxx
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Beat Shazam
  4. Season 7