Beat Shazam
Back to Beat Shazam

Clips & Extras

happy international dance day! tile image
Network Icon
Shazam like nobody is watching. Happy International Dance Day from BEAT SHAZAM!

Published 04-29-20 • 1m

tim & will are ready to represent hawaii tile image
Network Icon
Tim and Will are happy to represent Hawaii and their families.

Published 08-12-19 • 1m

shea & amber tell their flight attendant stories tile image
Network Icon
Shea and Amber talk about their flight attendant experiences.

Published 08-12-19 • 1m

lettice & james have a large navy family tile image
Network Icon
Lettice and her son James have quite the large family.

Published 08-12-19 • 2m

monica & jen had a flash mob proposal tile image
Network Icon
Moncia proposed to Jen at a flash mob dance.

Published 08-05-19 • 1m

corinne introduces the club hits tile image
Network Icon
Corinne introduces the club hits category.

Published 08-05-19 • 18s

bryson & blake became biracial best friends tile image
Network Icon
Bryson and Blake became best friends through an NSYNC song.

Published 08-05-19 • 2m

amie & amanda grew up playing karaoke tile image
Network Icon
Amie and Amanda are two sisters that grew up best friends playing karaoke.

Published 08-05-19 • 1m

vince & don have the best single mom tile image
Network Icon
Vince and Don were raised by their amazing single mom.

Published 07-29-19 • 1m

tara & nichelle are cool moms tile image
Network Icon
Tara and Nichelle may be moms but that doesn't mean they're not cool.

Published 07-29-19 • 1m

katie talks about surviving cancer tile image
Network Icon
Stacey admires her friend Katie for fighting cancer and winning.

Published 07-29-19 • 2m

corinne reveals the next category tile image
Network Icon
Corinne reveals that the next category encompasses a lot of her dad's past filmography.

Published 07-29-19 • 24s

majestic & sharmeen sing the national anthem tile image
Network Icon
Majestic and Sharmeen sing the National Anthem along with the audience.

Published 07-22-19 • 1m

kelvin & len have a family of ten siblings tile image
Network Icon
Kelvin and Len come from a large family of ten siblings.

Published 07-22-19 • 1m

kayla & peryl tell us about their big family tile image
Network Icon
Kayla and Peryl come from a family of fifteen first cousins.

Published 07-22-19 • 1m

corinne is introduced as the most beautiful person in the world tile image
Network Icon
Jamie introduces his daughter as the most beautiful person in the world.

Published 07-22-19 • 1m

corinne & jamie are ready to give away big money tile image
Network Icon
Corinne and Jamie start the show and are ready to give away up to one million dollars!

Published 07-15-19 • 1m

emily doesn't love taking the train with her husband tile image
Network Icon
Emily doesn't love taking the train in the morning with her husband.

Published 07-15-19 • 1m

byron & phindi break out an old jamie cd tile image
Network Icon
Byron and Phindi break out an old Jamie CD from long ago.

Published 07-15-19 • 2m

andrew & drew are proud texas longhorns tile image
Network Icon
Andrew and Drew are a father-son duo who are proud Texas Longhorns.

Published 07-15-19 • 1m

jessica & mallory share their love for music tile image
Network Icon
Jessica and Mallory share how they met and their love for music.

Published 07-09-19 • 1m

jamie & the contestants dance to "i'm so excited" tile image
Network Icon
Jamie and the contestants dance to "I'm So Excited" by The Pointer Sisters.

Published 07-09-19 • 1m

allie & mike share how they met tile image
Network Icon
Allie and Mike share how they met in middle school.

Published 07-09-19 • 1m

corinne is caught with jamie's bottle of moonshine tile image
Network Icon
Jamie catches Corinne with a bottle of moonshine.

Published 07-02-19 • 1m

jamie gets his own bottle of moonshine tile image
Network Icon
Michael and Matt gift Jamie his personalized bottle of moonshine.

Published 07-02-19 • 1m

kourtney met her husband at a nursing home tile image
Network Icon
Kourtney first met her husband, Joe, at a nursing home.

Published 07-02-19 • 1m

musa has a spicy musical guilty pleasure tile image
Network Icon
Musa has a musical guilty pleasure: the Spice Girls.

Published 07-02-19 • 1m

corinne loves working with all the contestants tile image
Network Icon
Jamie asks Corinne what is her favorite part of the job.

Published 07-02-19 • 1m

block our your husband tile image
Network Icon
Her husband has great energy. Just maybe not at 7 in the morning.

Published 06-28-19 • 1m

prank goes too far tile image
Network Icon
Sister pranks her sibling by setting the house on fire.

Published 06-20-19 • 1m

zane & josh are cellphone tower technicians tile image
Network Icon
Zane are Josh are cellphone tower technicians and explain how they use the restroom on the job.

Published 06-19-19 • 2m

corinne presents the category sexy songs tile image
Network Icon
Corinne presents the next category Sexy Songs and has Jamie go off to the side.

Published 06-19-19 • 1m

sydnee & stacey are partners in crime tile image
Network Icon
Sydnee and Stacey are partners in crime and love to go to concerts together.

Published 06-19-19 • 1m

jamie has a million dollar mixtape for you tonight tile image
Network Icon
Jamie is taking it back and providing a million dollar mixtape for everyone tonight.

Published 06-19-19 • 1m

ebony & jordan are sister bartenders tile image
Network Icon
Ebony and her sister Jordan bar tend together and had a prank gone wrong growing up.

Published 06-19-19 • 2m

asha always tells old dad jokes tile image
Network Icon
Asha always jokes with her dad Daryl and calls him old.

Published 06-12-19 • 1m

shannon & larry the dancing daddy tile image
Network Icon
Shannon and Larry love to hang out and learn dance moves at the club.

Published 06-12-19 • 1m

christina & frank share a moment tile image
Network Icon
Christina talks about her relationship with her father, Frank.

Published 06-12-19 • 1m

corinne wishes jamie a happy father's day tile image
Network Icon
Corinne tells Jamie Happy Father's Day and how much she means to her.

Published 06-12-19 • 24s

happy father's day jamie foxx tile image
Network Icon
Wishing a Happy Father's Day to Jamie Foxx!

Published 06-11-19 • 1m

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Beat Shazam
  4. Clips