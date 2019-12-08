Clips & Extras
Shazam like nobody is watching. Happy International Dance Day from BEAT SHAZAM!
Tim and Will are happy to represent Hawaii and their families.
Shea and Amber talk about their flight attendant experiences.
Bryson and Blake became best friends through an NSYNC song.
Amie and Amanda are two sisters that grew up best friends playing karaoke.
Corinne reveals that the next category encompasses a lot of her dad's past filmography.
Majestic and Sharmeen sing the National Anthem along with the audience.
Kayla and Peryl come from a family of fifteen first cousins.
Jamie introduces his daughter as the most beautiful person in the world.
Corinne and Jamie start the show and are ready to give away up to one million dollars!
Emily doesn't love taking the train in the morning with her husband.
Andrew and Drew are a father-son duo who are proud Texas Longhorns.
Jessica and Mallory share how they met and their love for music.
Jamie and the contestants dance to "I'm So Excited" by The Pointer Sisters.
Michael and Matt gift Jamie his personalized bottle of moonshine.
Jamie asks Corinne what is her favorite part of the job.
Zane are Josh are cellphone tower technicians and explain how they use the restroom on the job.
Corinne presents the next category Sexy Songs and has Jamie go off to the side.
Sydnee and Stacey are partners in crime and love to go to concerts together.
Jamie is taking it back and providing a million dollar mixtape for everyone tonight.
Ebony and her sister Jordan bar tend together and had a prank gone wrong growing up.
Shannon and Larry love to hang out and learn dance moves at the club.
Corinne tells Jamie Happy Father's Day and how much she means to her.