Opening an entirely new chapter in the iconic franchise, Season Two of THE EXORCIST premieres Friday, September 29 (9:00 - 10:00 PM PT/ET), where FATHER TOMAS ORTEGA (Alfonso Herrera) and a newly collarless MARCUS KEANE (Ben Daniels) out of Chicago and on the road, searching out evil. Across the Atlantic, FATHER BENNETT (Kurt Egyiawan) attempts to weed out those within the Vatican who have turned against God. Ultimately, Tomas and Marcus are led to ANDREW KIM (John Cho), a former child psychologist who runs a group home for five at-risk foster children on a secluded private island off the coast of Seattle. When one of the children under Andrew’s care is targeted by a powerful force, the two priests head west, setting themselves on a collision course with Hell.

THE EXORCIST is from Morgan Creek Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created by Jeremy Slater ("Fantastic Four"). The series is executive-produced by Slater, Emmy Award nominee Rolin Jones ("Friday Night Lights," "Weeds"), Rupert Wyatt, Roy Lee ("Hidden," "Run All Night") James Robinson ("Dream House"), David Robinson ("Dream House," "The Good Shepherd") and Barbara Wall ("Boss"). Wyatt also served as director on the pilot.