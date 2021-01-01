Emily Price

Vella Lovell most recently starred alongside Ted Danson and Holly Hunter in the Tina Fey produced comedy series Mr. Mayor. She earned a 2021 HCA TV Award Nomination for her Season One performance as “Mikaela Shaw,” the Chief of Staff to newly elected Mayor of Los Angeles (Ted Danson). She also starred in the holiday parody movie “A Clüsterfünke Christmas,” which was written and produced by Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer. In addition, Lovell recently had a recurring role on the Jason Katims series As We See It and the comedy series Dollface. Prior to this, she is best known for her series regular role as sarcastic voice of reason “Heather Davis” on all four seasons of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She also lent her voice to the animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (2020 Critics’ Choice Nominee – Best Animated Series), on which she played “Mermista.” On the film side, she is best known for her work in the smash hit The Big Sick, where she played Kumail Nanjiani’s arranged love interest, “Khadija.”