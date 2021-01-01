Fred "Shred" Taylor

Originally from Atlanta, GA, Michael Rowland is a New York-based stand-up comedian and actor who’s been featured multiple times on This Week at the Comedy Cellar on Comedy Central, as well as Stupid Questionswith Chris DiStefano and Pause with Sam Jay. In 2022, he was named a “New Face” at the prestigious Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. He also has a feature set for Comedy Central Digital, and in 2019 was a finalist in the New York’s Funniest Stand-Up competition for New York Comedy Festival. He tours all over the country and currently co-hosts the monthly show Laughodills in Flatbush, Brooklyn.