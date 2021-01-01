Amit Patel

Up next, Ravi Patel will recur in the highly anticipated premium cable drama Three Women, opposite Betty Gilpin, Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise, as well as the limited series Justified: City Primeval. He also will star opposite Zachary Levi in live-action film adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon. Patel recently wrapped production on Dashing Through the Snow, opposite Ludacris, Lil Rep Howery and Teyonah Parris, which is set to bow next holiday season.

He can be seen starring in the English-language remake of the hit French film The Valet, opposite Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving, which is currently streaming. Prior to that, Patel was seen in Wonder Woman 1984. He starred in the docuseries Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, both of which he created and executive-produced. Patel also has appeared in Master of None, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and the documentary Meet the Patels.