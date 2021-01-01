Grace Palmer currently stars as the lead of the cable show she created Good Grief, the second season of which has just aired. Last year, she starred in Alice Englert’s directorial debut Bad Behavior, opposite Englert. Prior to that, she starred on the cable series The Dead Lands, was a lead for four years on NZ’s top-rated show Shortland Street and had a supporting role in STX’s feature Adrift opposite Shailene Woodley. Palmer also was nominated as Best Actress at the TVNZ Awards 2022 for her work on Good Grief.