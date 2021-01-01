Frank Shaw

Joel McHale is an actor, comedian and television host. He can currently be seen as “Starman” in the DC Universe series Stargirl, and hosting the new E! Game show, Celebrity Beef. He also will reprise his role as “Jeff Winger” in the upcoming Community movie based on the hit comedy series of the same name, which ended with its sixth season. Other recent projects include the FOX culinary competition series Crime Scene Kitchen, the sci-fi podcast series Black Box and the dark romantic comedy Happily, alongside Kerry Bishe. In 2020, Joel co-hosted FOX’s New Years Eve special alongside his fellow Community co-star Ken Jeong. They also host a podcast, The Darkest Timeline, together. Upcoming projects include California King, alongside Victoria Justice. Other recent projects include Card Sharks; Becky, alongside Kevin James and Lulu Wilson; Twilight Zone; as well as Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms and Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, in which he voiced “Johnny Cage.” McHale hosted The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, a half-hour topical series that took a sharp, absurdist look at pop culture and news from across the globe. In 2015, he wrapped the twelfth and final season of cable series The Soup, in which he satirized pop culture and current events. He previously starred in The Great Indoors, Santa Clarita Diet with Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, and FOX’s revival of The X-Files, on which he played a conservative news anchor. Other starring feature roles include The Happytime Murders; A Stupid & Futile Gesture, oppositive Will Forte, in which he played Chevy Chase, his former Community co-star; Queenpins, opposite Kristen Bell; A Merry Friggin’ Christmas, opposite Robin Williams; the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced supernatural thriller Deliver Us From Evil; the romantic comedy Blended, alongside Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore; Seth MacFarlane’s comedy smash Ted, David Frankel’s The Big Year, Steven Soderbergh’s The Informant, as well as What’s Your Number?, starring Chris Evans and Anna Faris. In 2014, McHale hosted the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington D.C. He also hosted the 2015 ESPYS.

In the fall of 2016, McHale released his first book through Putnam Penguin, Thanks For The Money: How to Use My Life Story To Become The Best Joel McHale You Can Be, which is part memoir, part self-help guide.

Born in Rome and raised in Seattle, Washington, McHale was a history major at the University of Washington and a member of their championship football team. He also graduated with an MFA from the Actor's Training Program.