Alert: Missing Persons Unit
New Season Premiere Tuesday, March 5
A call comes in reporting the disappearance of an entire city bus full of students on a...
Seasons 2 (1 Episode) • Drama • TV-14
NEW
S2 E1 Bus 447
A call comes in reporting the disappearance of an entire city bus full of students on a field trip.
Aired 3-6-24 • TV-14
Clips & Extras
2:35
Season 2 First Look at Alert: Missing Persons Unit
Enjoy this first look at the new season of Alert: Missing Persons Unit with Dania Ramirez Scott Caan and the rest of the cast as they talk about what to expect in season 2.
Aired 2-22-24 • TV-14
1:34
Meet Detective Nikki Batista (Dania Ramirez)
The cast of Alert introduces you to Detective Nikki Batista played by Dania Ramirez.
Aired 3-7-23 • TV-14
1:00
Meet Detective Jason Grant (Scott Caan)
The cast of Alert introduces you to Jason Grant played by Scott Caan.
Aired 3-3-23 • TV-14
1:30
First Look: A Hopeful Action Drama
Get an exclusive first look at season 1 of Alert.
Aired 3-3-23 • TV-14
About the Show
About the Show
Meet the Cast
Scott Caan
Jason Grant
Dania Ramirez
Nikki Batista
Adeola Role
Ryan Broussard
Mike Sherman
Alert: Missing Persons Unit
