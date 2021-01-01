A character-driven police procedural drama set in the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit (MPU). When police officer Nikki Batista's son goes missing, she joins the special unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. "Alert: Missing Persons Unit" is a procedural drama with a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person in each episode, running alongside Nikki and her ex-husband's quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son. It's a case-of-the-week show with a case-of-a-lifetime story running through it -- a story that alternately brings the two main characters gut-wrenching heartache and heart-pounding joy.