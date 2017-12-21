About the Show

From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others. The critically acclaimed hit drama 9-1-1 has been renewed for a second season. Starring Academy and Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Angela Bassett (“American Horror Story,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It”), the series is based on the real-life, high-pressure experiences of emergency response providers who are thrust into heart-stopping situations that are equal parts unpredictable, intense and uplifting. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. Emmy Award- and Golden Globe-nominated actor Peter Krause (“The Catch,” “Six Feet Under”) and Emmy Award-nominated actress Connie Britton (“Nashville,” “Friday Night Lights,” “American Horror Story”) have been cast in lead roles. Oliver Stark (“Into The Badlands”), Aisha Hinds (“Shots Fired,” “Underground”), Kenneth Choi (“The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story”) and Rockmond Dunbar (“Prison Break,” “The Path”) have been cast in series regular roles. The series will premiere in 2018.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. The pilot is created, written and executive-produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Tim Minear is an executive producer and will serve as showrunner. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and will direct the series premiere.