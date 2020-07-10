FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
#TVForALL
Say What? Lost In Translation
Rafael Silva helps you avoid awkward language mishaps in honor of Latinx History Month.
...
More
10-7-2020 • 3m
Say What? Lost In Translation
#TVForALL Clips
What My Heritage Means To Me: Favorite Word
10-02-20 • 2m
• • •
What My Heritage Means To Me: Representation
10-01-20 • 4m
• • •
What My Heritage Means To Me: Traditions
09-28-20 • 2m
• • •
Say What? Say It Like You Mean It
09-24-20 • 3m
• • •
See All
FOX
Entertainment
#TVForALL
Clips
Say What? Lost In Translation