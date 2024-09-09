Home
Universal Basic Guys
Sundays at 8:30/7:30c
Season 1 (9 Episodes) • Animation • TV-14
Season 1
SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 Pet Projects (Pilot)
Threatened by a doctor's kindness toward Tammy, Mark tries to get her an exotic animal.
Aired 9-9-24 • TV-14
S1 E2 Sunset Cruise
David, Andrea, Mark, and Tammy go on a cruise; Mark is preoccupied with reeling in a big fish.
Aired 9-16-24 • TV-14
S1 E3 The Devil You Know
Mark insists on teaching his son Darren how to throw a handmade boomerang.
Aired 9-23-24 • TV-14
S1 E4 Guys Day
When Tammy is upset that an elite country club only takes men, Mark joins it to supposedly change things from within; Tammy's passion for the club infuriates the owner's wife, Ellen; Mark's entry into the club ruins the natural order.
Aired 9-30-24 • TV-14
S1 E5 Jaws of Life
Tammy's life is threatened when she rejects the advances of Paul, a choking stranger she saved.
Aired 10-7-24 • TV-14
S1 E6 Bird Cage
Mark uses a Superbowl ring to get special treatment.
Aired 10-21-24 • TV-14
S1 E7 Fight or Flight
Mark puts his piloting skills to the test.
Aired 10-28-24 • TV-14
S1 E8 Poconos
Mark, Tammy, Hank and Darren find a magic board game; David seeks a solution to his writer's block.
Aired 11-4-24 • TV-14
NEW
S1 E9 Mr. Cupcake Man
Mark writes a hit song that becomes the next Baby Shark; David tries to capitalize in Mark's wake.
Aired 11-11-24 • TV-14
Clips & Extras
1:08
Universal Basic Guys Season 1 Preview
Enjoy Universal Basic Guys Sundays on FOX this fall.
Aired 8-27-24 • TV-14
1:10
Meet Hank Hoagies
Hank Hoagies loves hot dogs, deep conversations, and awesome things.
Aired 8-14-24 • TV-14
1:00
Meet Mark Hoagies
Mark Hoagies has a bunch of free time, lots of big ideas, and loves brotherly mayhem.
Aired 8-14-24 • TV-14
