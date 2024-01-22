Home
TMZ Investigates
Series Premiere January 22, 2024
TMZ explores the problem of celebrities being stalked and whether laws do enough to protect...
Season 1 (1 Episode) • News and Information • TV-14
Start Watching S1 E1
Season 1
NEW
S1 E1 Obsessed and Dangerous: Hollywood's Stalker Crisis
TMZ explores the problem of celebrities being stalked and whether laws do enough to protect them.
Aired 1-23-24 • TV-14
Clips & Extras
0:30
TMZ Investigates S1 Trailer
Take a sneak peek inside the new TMZ Investigates series.
Aired 1-19-24 • TV-14
