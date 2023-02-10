The Simpsons

Season 35
- Season 35
- Season 34
- Season 35
- Season 34
Clips & ExtrasSee All
Links
About the Show
The beloved animated series...
Meet the CastSee All
Dan Castellaneta
Homer Jay Simpson/Barney Gumble/Grampa Simpson/Mayor Joe Quimby/Krusty the Klown/Groundskeeper Willie
Harry Shearer
Charles Montgomery Burns/Waylon Smithers/Principal Seymour Skinner/Ned Flanders/Otto Mann/Scratchy/Kent Brockman/Reverend Timothy Lovejoy
Dan Castellaneta
Homer Jay Simpson/Barney Gumble/Grampa Simpson/Mayor Joe Quimby/Krusty the Klown/Groundskeeper Willie
Harry Shearer
Charles Montgomery Burns/Waylon Smithers/Principal Seymour Skinner/Ned Flanders/Otto Mann/Scratchy/Kent Brockman/Reverend Timothy Lovejoy