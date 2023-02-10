The Simpsons

The Simpsons S35 E1 Homer's Crossing 2023-10-02The Simpsons

Feeling worthless at work, Homer volunteers to be a school crossing guard.
Seasons 35 (5 Episodes) • Comedy, Animation • TV-PG
1:11
The Party Starts And Lisa Doesn't Know What to Do
Lisa attends a party and things aren't how she expected.
Aired 4-29-22 • TV-PG
0:50
Homer Tries Belgian Beer
Homer tries Belgian beer and learns about their history.
Aired 4-29-22 • TV-PG
0:46
Bart's Actions Have Consequences
Bart did something bad and now he is facing the consequences.
Aired 4-22-22 • TV-PG
1:00
Lisa's Cephalopod Soulmate
Lisa meets an unexpected guest while swimming.
Aired 4-22-22 • TV-PG
0:44
Lisa Is Determined To Help
Lisa is determined to help out the son of the late musician Bleeding Gums Murphy.
Aired 4-7-22 • TV-PG
0:43
Lisa Talks To Some Unhelpful People
Lisa is trying to find answers but only receives an unhelpful musical jam.
Aired 4-7-22 • TV-PG
1:39
A Country Love Story
A tractor date in the country becomes a love story.
Aired 3-25-22 • TV-PG
0:48
Homer Can't Help But Sing This Heartbreaking Song
Homer can't stop singing this catchy song!
Aired 3-25-22 • TV-PG
0:28
Bart Tells Homer He Is Uncool
Bart lashes out on homer being uncool and old.
Aired 3-17-22 • TV-PG
0:35
The Haunting Of The Middle Aged
The middle aged have come to haunt slipreme.
Aired 3-17-22 • TV-PG
1:09
Homer Apologies At Church
Home becomes upset at Church while he pictures a mob of people that are mad at him.
Aired 3-11-22 • TV-PG
0:59
Homer Takes A Walk At The Dog Park
Homer goes to the dog park and a dog helps him get out of a sticky situation.
Aired 3-11-22 • TV-PG

Meet the Cast

Dan Castellaneta
Homer Jay Simpson/Barney Gumble/Grampa Simpson/Mayor Joe Quimby/Krusty the Klown/Groundskeeper Willie
Julie Kavner
Marjorie Bouvier Simpson/ Patty Bouvier/Selma Bouvier/Grandma Jackie Bouvier
Nancy Cartwright
Bartholomew Jo-Jo "Bart" Simpson/Nelson Muntz
Yeardley Smith
Lisa Marie Simpson
Harry Shearer
Charles Montgomery Burns/Waylon Smithers/Principal Seymour Skinner/Ned Flanders/Otto Mann/Scratchy/Kent Brockman/Reverend Timothy Lovejoy
Hank Azaria
Moe Szyslak/Apu Nahasapeemapetilon/Chief Clancy Wiggum/Dr. Nick Riviera
