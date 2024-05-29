Home
The Quiz with Balls
Series Premiere Tuesday, May 28
Quiz topics include girl groups, geography, famous authors and foods.
Season 1 (1 Episode) • Drama • TV-PG
Season 1
NEW
S1 E1 Beantown vs The Big Apple
Quiz topics include girl groups, geography, famous authors and foods.
Aired 5-29-24 • TV-PG
Clips & Extras
1:30
The Quiz With Balls Season 1 First Look
Contestants will have their knowledge of various trivia topics put to the test or risk getting booted off an elevated platform and taking a swim.
Aired 5-22-24 • TV-PG
1:30
The Quiz With Balls Season 1 First Look
Contestants will have their knowledge of various trivia topics put to the test or risk getting booted off an elevated platform and taking a swim.
Aired 5-20-24 • TV-PG
1:12
The Quiz With Balls Season 1 Official Trailer
Jay Pharoah brings you a hilarious new type of trivia game show in which contestants must answer trivia questions for a chance at winning $100k.
Aired 4-30-24 • TV-PG
About the Show
Hosted by comedian Jay Pharoah,...
Meet the Cast
Jay Pharoh
The Quiz with Balls
Season 1