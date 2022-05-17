The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer S8 E13 The Season 4 Finale -- Last Mask Standing 2020-12-17The Masked Singer

foxSeason Premiere Wednesday, September 21 | 8/7c
The three finalists perform one last time before all are unmasked and one singer wins the...
Seasons 8 (97 Episodes) • Reality, Game Show, Music, Family • TV-PG
Watchlist

NEW
S8 E1 A Royal Season Premiere
Four celebrities perform, with only one contestant moving on to the next week.
Aired 9-22-22 • TV-14

ENTER THE ULTIMATE FAN EXPERIENCE

Join the community and collect exclusive THE MASKED SINGER NFTs and access opportunities to earn special perks and real-world prizes. Sign up now for your free NFT.
Enter the Maskverse

The Performances

See All
2:22
Firefly Performs "Bad Girl" By Usher
Firefly performs "Bad Girl" By Usher.
Aired 5-17-22 • TV-PG
2:40
Ringmaster Performs "Waking Up In Vegas" By Katy Perry
Ringmaster performs "Waking Up In Vegas" by Katy Perry.
Aired 5-17-22 • TV-PG
4:08
The Prince Performs "Viva La Vida" By Coldplay
The Prince performs "Viva La Vida" by Coldplay.
Aired 5-17-22 • TV-PG
2:14
Ringmaster Performs "Gravity" By Sara Bareilles
Ringmaster performs "Gravity" by Sara Bareilles.
Aired 5-17-22 • TV-PG
2:50
Firefly Performs "Lost Without You" By Robin Thicke
Firefly performs "Lost Without You" by Robin Thicke.
Aired 5-17-22 • TV-PG
1:39
Unmasked Celebrities Sing "Don't You (Forget About Me)"
Unmasked Celebrities sing "Don't You (Forget About Me)" By Simple Minds behind the stage.
Aired 5-10-22 • TV-PG
3:13
The Masked Singer Tour Hosted By Natasha Bedingfield/Pepper Is Announced
The Masked Singer tour is announced for 50 cities, and the tour host, Natasha Bedingfield/Pepper, performs her song "Unwritten".
Aired 5-10-22 • TV-PG
2:33
Queen Cobra Performs "Leave The Door Open"
Queen Cobra performs "Leave The Door Open" by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic.
Aired 5-3-22 • TV-PG
2:49
The Prince Performs "Sir Duke" by Stevie Wonder
The Prince performs "Sir Duke" by Stevie Wonder.
Aired 5-3-22 • TV-PG
2:09
Space Bunny Performs "Now That We Found Love"
Space Bunny Performs "Now That We Found Love" by Heavy D & The Boyz FT Aaron Hall.
Aired 5-3-22 • TV-PG
2:42
Space Bunny, Queen Cobra, and The Prince Perform "Roar"
In the showdown performance Space Bunny, Queen Cobra, and the Prince perform "Roar" by Katy Perry
Aired 5-3-22 • TV-PG
2:11
Baby Mammoth Vs Space Bunny
Baby Mammoth performs "Me Too" by Meghan Trainor and Space Bunny performs "Do You Really Want To Hurt Me" by Culture Club in a duel for the panelists.
Aired 4-26-22 • TV-PG

The Clues

See All
0:50
The Clues: Firefly
Can these clues lead you to Firefly's celebrity identity?
Aired 5-17-22 • TV-PG
0:51
The Clues: Ringmaster
Can these clues lead you to Ringmaster's celebrity identity?
Aired 5-17-22 • TV-PG
0:50
The Clues: The Prince
Can these clues lead you to The Prince's celebrity identity?
Aired 5-17-22 • TV-PG
0:55
The Clues: Queen Cobra
Can these clues lead you to the Queen Cobra's celebrity identity?
Aired 5-3-22 • TV-PG
1:07
The Clues: Space Bunny
Can these clues lead you to the Space Bunny's celebrity identity?
Aired 5-3-22 • TV-PG
1:22
The Clues: The Prince
Can these clues lead you to the Prince's celebrity identity?
Aired 5-3-22 • TV-PG
2:55
Mega Clue: Space Bunny
Can this MEGA clue lead you to Space Bunny's celebrity identity?
Aired 4-26-22 • TV-PG
3:23
Mega Clue: Queen Cobra
Can this MEGA clue lead you to Queen Cobra's celebrity identity?
Aired 4-26-22 • TV-PG
2:42
Mega Clue: Baby Mammoth
Can this MEGA clue lead you to Baby Mammoth's celebrity identity?
Aired 4-26-22 • TV-PG
2:27
Mega Clue: The Prince
Can this MEGA clue lead you to The Prince's celebrity identity?
Aired 4-26-22 • TV-PG
1:39
The Clues: The Prince
Can these clues lead you to the Prince's celebrity identity?
Aired 4-19-22 • TV-PG
0:56
The Clues: Armadillo
Can these clues lead you to Armadillo's celebrity identity?
Aired 4-12-22 • TV-PG

The Reveals

See All
1:05
The Winner Reveal: Firefly / Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor is the celebrity behind the Firefly mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant.
Aired 5-18-22 • TV-PG
1:56
The Reveal: Ringmaster / Hayley Orrantia
Hayley Orrantia is the celebrity behind the Ringmaster mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant.
Aired 5-18-22 • TV-PG
1:22
The Reveal: Prince / Cheyenne Jackson
Cheyenne Jackson is the celebrity behind the Prince mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant.
Aired 5-18-22 • TV-PG
2:20
The Reveal: Space Bunny / Shaggy
Shaggy is the celebrity behind the Space Bunny mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant.
Aired 5-4-22 • TV-PG
2:58
The Reveal: Queen Cobra / En Vogue
En Vogue are the celebrities behind the Queen Cobra mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant.
Aired 5-4-22 • TV-PG
2:20
The Reveal: Baby Mammoth / Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley is the celebrity behind the Baby Mammoth mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant.
Aired 4-27-22 • TV-PG
1:55
The Reveal: Miss Teddy / Jennifer Holliday
Jennifer Holliday is the celebrity behind the Miss Teddy mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant.
Aired 4-13-22 • TV-PG
1:57
The Reveal: Armadillo / Dog The bounty Hunter
Dog The Bounty Hutner is the celebrity behind the Armadillo mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant.
Aired 4-13-22 • TV-PG
2:12
The Reveal: Hydra / Penn & Teller
Penn & Teller are the celebrities behind the Hydra mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant.
Aired 4-6-22 • TV-PG
1:57
The Reveal: Lemur / Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley is the celebrity behind the Lemur mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant.
Aired 3-30-22 • TV-PG
1:55
The Reveal: Cyclops / Jorge Garcia
Jorge Garcia is the celebrity behind the Cyclops mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant.
Aired 3-23-22 • TV-PG
2:21
The Reveal: Thingamabob / Jordan Mailata
Jordan Mailata is the celebrity behind the Thingamabob mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant.
Aired 3-23-22 • TV-PG

Clips & Extras

See All
1:31
The Reveal: Hedgehog / Eric Idle
Eric Idle is the celebrity behind the Hedgehog mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant.
Aired 9-21-22 • TV-PG
2:16
The Reveal: Knight / William Shatner
William Shatner is the celebrity behind the Knight mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant.
Aired 9-21-22 • TV-PG
0:52
Hummingbird Performs "I Don't Want To Be" By Gavin Degraw
Hummingbird performs "I Don't Want To Be" by Gavin Degraw.
Aired 9-21-22 • TV-PG
2:26
Harp Performs "Perfect" By P!nk
Harp performs "Perfect" by P!nk.
Aired 9-21-22 • TV-PG
1:14
Knight Performs "Puttin' On The Ritz" By Fred Astaire
Knight performs "Puttin' On The Ritz" by Fred Astaire.
Aired 9-21-22 • TV-PG
1:30
Unmasked Interview: Hedgehog / Eric Idle
Eric Idle speaks about his experience on the show behind the Hedgehog mask.
Aired 9-21-22 • TV-PG
0:48
The Clues: Hummingbird
Can these clues lead you to Hummingbird's celebrity identity?
Aired 9-21-22 • TV-PG
1:01
The Clues: Harp
Can these clues lead you to Harp's celebrity identity?
Aired 9-21-22 • TV-PG
1:01
The Clues: Hedgehog
Can these clues lead you to Hedgehog's celebrity identity?
Aired 9-21-22 • TV-PG
1:04
The Clues: Knight
Can these clues lead you to the Knight's celebrity identity?
Aired 9-21-22 • TV-PG
1:30
Unmasked Interview: Knight / William Shatner
William Shatner speaks about his experience on the show behind the Knight mask.
Aired 9-21-22 • TV-PG
1:30
First Look: Season Eight
Here's a first look at what's to come in season eight.
Aired 9-12-22 • TV-PG

Links

Join our Studio Audience
About the Show

About the Show

Hosted by Nick Cannon, with...

Meet the Masks

See All
Bride
Venus Fly Trap
Sir Bug a Boo
Avocado
Mummies
Scarecrow
Hedgehog
Maize
Harp
Walrus

Meet the Host and Panelists

See All
Nick Cannon
Jenny McCarthy
Ken Jeong
Robin Thicke
Nicole Scherzinger

You May Also Like

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. The Masked Singer
  4. Season 8