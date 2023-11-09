The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer S10 E13 Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off 2019-12-19

Special Kickoff Episode September 10
The three finalists compete for the golden trophy; all contestants are unmasked.
Seasons 10 (123 Episodes) • Reality, Game Show, Music, Family • TV-PG
The Performances

2:55
Gargoyle Performs "One Call Away" by Charlie Puth
Gargoyle's amazing performance to Charlie Puth's "One Call Away." Does this voice sound familiar?
Aired 3-8-23 • TV-PG
2:54
Medusa Performs "New York, New York" by Frank Sinatra
Watch Medusa's performance of "New York, New York," by Frank Sinatra. Does this voice sound familiar?
Aired 3-1-23 • TV-PG
2:00
Night Owl Performs "Fernando" by ABBA
Watch Night Owl's full performance of "Fernando" by ABBA. Does this voice sound familiar?
Aired 2-22-23 • TV-PG
2:14
Mustang Performs "Here I Go Again" by Whitesnake
Here's a sneak peek of Mustang performing an amazing rendition of "Here I Go Again" by Whitesnake.
Aired 2-15-23 • TV-PG

The Reveals

2:13
The Reveal: Night Owl / Debbie Gibson
Debbie Gibson is the celebrity behind the Night Owl mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant
Aired 2-22-23 • TV-PG
2:15
The Reveal: Rock Lobster / Howie Mandel
Howie Mandel is the celebrity behind the Rock Lobster mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant
Aired 2-22-23 • TV-PG
2:32
The Reveal: Gnome / Dick Van Dycke
Dick Van Dyke is the celebrity behind The Gnome mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant.
Aired 2-15-23 • TV-PG
1:33
The Reveal: Mustang / Sara Evans
Sara Evans is the celebrity behind The Mustang mask! TAKE IT OFF ™ Entertainment Chant.
Aired 2-15-23 • TV-PG

The Clues

1:18
The Clues: Mantis
Can these clues lead you to Mantis' celebrity identity?
Aired 4-5-23 • TV-PG
1:10
The Clues: Dandelion
Can these clues lead you to Dandelion's celebrity identity?
Aired 4-5-23 • TV-PG
1:07
The Clues: Scorpio
Can these clues lead you to Scorpio's celebrity identity?
Aired 3-29-23 • TV-PG
1:14
The Clues: Doll
Can these clues lead you to Doll's celebrity identity?
Aired 3-29-23 • TV-PG
1:02
The Clues: Doll
Can these clues lead you to Doll's celebrity identity?
Aired 4-5-23 • TV-PG
1:08
The Clues: Moose
Can these clues lead you to Moose's celebrity identity?
Aired 3-29-23 • TV-PG
1:09
The Clues: Macaw
Can these clues lead you to Macaw's celebrity identity?
Aired 3-22-23 • TV-PG
1:10
The Clues: Fairy
Did these clues lead you to Fairy's celebrity identity?
Aired 3-15-23 • TV-PG
1:10
The Clues: Jackalope
Can these clues lead you to Jackalope's celebrity identity?
Aired 3-15-23 • TV-PG
0:59
The Clues: Fairy
Can these clues lead you to Fairy's celebrity identity?
Aired 3-22-23 • TV-PG
1:03
The Clues: Squirrel
Did these clues finally lead you to Squirrel's celebrity identity?
Aired 3-15-23 • TV-PG
1:03
The Clues: Gargoyle
Can these clues lead you to Gargoyle's celebrity identity?
Aired 3-8-23 • TV-PG

Clips & Extras

0:30
The Masked Singer (Episode, Season 10 Kickoff S10E1) 9/10/2023
The Masked Singer Season 10 teaser.
Aired 9-8-23 • TV-PG
2:53
The Reveal: Doll / Dee Sinder
SPOILER ALERT! Dee Sinder is the celebrity behind the Doll mask.
Aired 4-5-23 • TV-PG
1:59
The Reveal: Mantis Is Saved By Robin Thicke
The Reveal: Mantis Is Saved by Robin Thicke
Aired 4-5-23 • TV-PG
2:40
Dandelion Performs "Over the Rainbow" by Judy Garland
Dandelion performs "Over the Rainbow" by Judy Garland.
Aired 4-5-23 • TV-PG
1:18
The Clues: Mantis
Can these clues lead you to Mantis' celebrity identity?
Aired 4-5-23 • TV-PG
1:10
The Clues: Dandelion
Can these clues lead you to Dandelion's celebrity identity?
Aired 4-5-23 • TV-PG
1:02
The Clues: Doll
Can these clues lead you to Doll's celebrity identity?
Aired 4-5-23 • TV-PG
2:02
The Reveal: Scorpio/Christine Quinn
SPOILER ALERT! Christine Quinn is the celebrity behind the Scorpio mask. TAKE IT OFF ™
Aired 3-29-23 • TV-PG
2:28
Doll Performs "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds
Doll performs "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds. Who do you think is behind the mask?
Aired 3-29-23 • TV-PG
1:07
The Clues: Scorpio
Can these clues lead you to Scorpio's celebrity identity?
Aired 3-29-23 • TV-PG
1:14
The Clues: Doll
Can these clues lead you to Doll's celebrity identity?
Aired 3-29-23 • TV-PG
1:08
The Clues: Moose
Can these clues lead you to Moose's celebrity identity?
Aired 3-29-23 • TV-PG

About the Show

About the Show

Hosted by Nick Cannon, with...

