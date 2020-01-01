KJ

Ken Jeong

Actor, producer and writer Ken Jeong has established himself as one of today’s top comedic stars. Jeong appeared in the smash hit comedy “Crazy Rich Asians,” and recently reteamed with the award-winning film’s director, John M. Chu, on his first-ever comedy special, “Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho,” which launched globally earlier this year. Jeong is best known for his roles on “Dr. Ken,” for which he also served as the creator, writer and executive producer; the network comedy “Community”; and “The Hangover” franchise. He will next be seen on the big screen in “My Spy” and “El Tonto.”