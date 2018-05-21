The FIDM

Costume Design Sketching Contest

The Masked Singer is a new celebrity singing game show with a twist – contestants wear elaborate masks and costumes to conceal their identity. The Masked Singer premieres Wednesday, January 2nd on FOX.

Each costume was designed by FIDM Alumna, Marina Toybina and were crafted to include clues about the celebrity under the mask.

The Challenge

What if you were a contestant on The Masked Singer? How would your costume look? What kind of clues about your persona would it include? Show us by submitting a fully-rendered hand illustration of your personal costume and you could have a chance to win a $5,000.00 FIDM Scholarship courtesy of FOX. The winning sketch will also be featured on FOX’s The Masked Singer’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Deadline to turn in the sketch is Wednesday, December 12 at 3:00pm.

Join the contest and show us what your spirit animal, insect, fruit, majestic creature would be if you were a contestant on The Masked Singer!

- Start of the contest: Tuesday, November 27, 2018

- Submission deadline: Wednesday, December 12 at 3:00pm

- Where to Turn in: ­­­ FIDM Reception Desk

- Submission Criteria:

- All sketches must be done by hand drawn only (no digitally-rendered illustrations) and must be in full color.

- The sketch must be done on 14” x 17” marker paper

- All sketches must be submitted with a separate note, attached to the sketch that includes student name, cell phone number, email address and student ID number.

- Only one submission per student.

- Sketch must be original and the student’s own version of their costume. No inclusion of The Masked Singer’s current costumes and no show branding.

- Prize: $5,000.00 FIDM Scholarship. In addition, the winning sketch will be posted on The Masked Singer’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter accounts.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The FIDM Sketch Challenge Submission Period begins on 11/27/18, and ends at 3:00pm PT on 12/12/18. Open to FIDM students currently enrolled and in good standing at either the Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego or San Francisco FIDM location (each a “Participating Location”), who will not graduate until July 2019, and who are at least 17 years of age at the time of entry (no group entries are permitted). Entrants who are under 18 (a “Minor”) must have their parent or legal guardian’s permission to participate in the Challenge. See Official Rules at https://fox.tv/sketchchallengerules for complete eligibility restrictions/prize description and complete details. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

1. DESCRIPTION: The FIDM Sketch Challenge (the "Challenge") offers eligible Entrants (as defined in Section 2) the opportunity to share one (1) fully rendered hand drawn illustration of Entrant’s unique and original Masked Singer costume (each, a “Submission”), as described herein. The Sponsor of this Challenge is Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, 919 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90015 (“FIDM” or "Sponsor"). The Challenge is void where prohibited. The “FOX Entities” (as defined below) are not responsible for the collection, submission or processing of the Submissions, or the administration or execution of the Challenge (as defined below). The Challenge is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by Fox Broadcasting Company (“FOX”), The Masked Singer, Endemol Shine North America, or Smart Dog Media.

The Challenge will operate as follows:

- Submission Period: The Submission Period begins on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 and ends at 3:00 pm Pacific Time (“PT”) on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 (the “Submission Period”).

- Submission Review & Judging: Following the Submission Period, eligible Submissions will be evaluated by a FIDM blue-ribbon panel of judges (“Judging Panel”) according to the Judging Criteria in Section 4. The Judging Panel will select up to five (5) finalists (each a “Finalist” and collectively the “Finalists”) to advance to Final Judging.

- Final Judging: On or about Tuesday, December 18, 2018, the up to five (5) Finalist Submissions with the highest scores at the conclusion of Judging Panel review will be shared with the final judge, The Masked Singer costumer designer Marina Toybina (the “Final Judge”). The Final Judge will select one (1) Submission, that she feels best represents a The Masked Singer costume, in her sole discretion, as the Grand Prize winner (“Grand Prize Winner”), pending confirmation of eligibility.

- Grand Prize Winner Announcement: On Wednesday, January 2, 2019, the potential Grand Prize Winner will be announced on FOX.com and The Masked Singer social media accounts (the “Announcement”). Following the Announcement, the potential Grand Prize Winner will be required to complete a Grand Prize Acceptance Form to confirm their status as the Grand Prize Winner.

2. ENTRANT & SUBMISSION ELIGIBILITY: In order for an entrant to participate in the Challenge and to be considered as the potential Grand Prize Winner (as defined below), the entrant must meet the following eligibility criteria (each such person participating in the Challenge, an “Entrant”):

- Entrant must be an FIDM student currently enrolled and in good standing at either the Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego or San Francisco FIDM location (each a “Participating Location”), who will not graduate until July 2019;

- Entrant must be an individual person at least seventeen (17) years of age at the time of entry (no group entries are permitted). Entrants who are under eighteen (18) (a “Minor”) must have their parent or legal guardian’s permission to participate in the Challenge. If applicable, any minor Entrant will be required to provide parental consent in a form satisfactory to the Sponsor before he or she can be declared the potential Grand Prize Winner;

- Entrant must not be under a contractual obligation that would conflict with this Challenge;

- Entrant must be the rightful owner of the e-mail address and phone number and Student ID associated with the Submission; and

- Entrant must NOT be an employee, owner, shareholder, officer or director of the Sponsor (or any of their affiliates); FOX, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., Fox Television Group, Fox Entertainment Group, LLC, Fox Networks Group, Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Television, a unit of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation (collectively the “FOX Entities”); or any of their respective parent companies, affiliates, divisions, subsidiaries, agents, representatives and promotion and advertising agencies are not eligible to participate in the Challenge. Immediate family and household members of such individuals are also not eligible to enter or win. For purposes of the Challenge, "Household Members" shall mean those people who share the same residence at least three months a year and "Immediate Family Members" shall mean parents, step-parents, legal guardians, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses.

Submissions must meet the following Submission Criteria :

- The Submission must be original to Entrant and Entrant must be the rightful owner of the Submission and must have the rights, title and interest necessary to submit the Submission for consideration in the Challenge in compliance with these Official Rules;

- The Submission must be hand drawn (no digitally-rendered illustrations) and must be in full color;

- The Submission must be submitted on 14” x 17” marker paper; and

- The Submission must be submitted with separate note, attached to the Submission that includes student name, cell phone number, email address and student ID number.

Submissions are subject to the following Content Restrictions :

- Submission must NOT contain any content that is protected by copyright (without the express prior written consent of the owner of such right) or include any recognizable locations or include names and/or descriptions of any copyrighted media production, including, without limitation, films, books, television programming, etc., or identifying descriptions of any media property;

- Submission should not contain material that infringes or violates any applicable laws or regulations or any right of a third party including: (1) copyright, patent, trademark, trade secret or other proprietary or contractual rights; (2) right of privacy or publicity; or (3) any confidentiality obligation. For example, Submission should NOT contain reference to sport team logos, celebrities, names or logos of businesses, music or lyrics, or clips from television shows or movies;

- Submission should NOT include third parties/people, who have not expressly authorized in writing the Entrant to feature their name, image, likeness or voice in the Submission or otherwise use such name, image, likeness or voice in accordance with these Official Rules. If applicable, selected winner may be required to verify such authorization in the form of a release;

- Submission should not be shared and/or posted in any manner, including via social media or by email, mail or broadcast during the Submission Perio Any Entrant that shares and/or posts their Submission prior to the conclusion of the Submission Period may be disqualified from the Challenge;

- Submissions should NOT contain subject matter which is, or could be considered, in the sole discretion of Sponsor, obscene, pornographic, violent (e.g., relating to murder, the sales of weapons, cruelty, abuse, etc.), defamatory, libelous, discriminatory (based on race, sex, religion, natural origin, physical disability, sexual orientation or age), illegal (e.g., illegal gambling, underage drinking, substance abuse, computer hacking, etc.), offensive, threatening, profane, hateful, degrading, harassing, or otherwise unlawful, tortious or objectionable; and

- Submissions must NOT contain any derogatory references to any Sponsor, the FOX Entities or any other entities involved with the Challenge.

3. HOW TO ENTER: During the Submission Period, eligible Entrants may enter by turning in their original Submission (no copies will be accepted) to the Reception Desk at their Participating Location, in accordance with Section 3 above.

Limit one (1) Submission per person. Submissions must be received by 3:00 pm PT on December 12, 2018. If Submissions exceed the Submission limitation, the Entrant may be disqualified, at the Sponsor's sole discretion. Incomplete, unreadable, or unintelligible Submissions will be disqualified. All information provided by Entrants becomes the property of Sponsor. Participation in the Challenge constitutes Entrant's understanding of, full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entrant that Sponsor determines to be in violation of any term contained in these Official Rules. Sponsor's decision not to enforce a specific provision of these Official Rules does not constitute a waiver of that provision or of the Official Rules generally. Sponsor has the right to change the Submission Period, and all other dates or deadlines set in connection with this Challenge, at any time and in its sole discretion and notice will be announced to Entrants at each Participating Location and in the Official Rules.

4. CHALLENGE JUDGING: Immediately following the Submission Period, all eligible Submissions will be reviewed and evaluated by the Judging Panel. Eligible Submissions will be judged in accordance with the following weighted criteria (“Judging Criteria”) to determine five (5) Finalists:

- Creativity/Originality of Submission: 50%

- Technique/Craftmanship of the Submission: 50%

The five (5) Entrants with the highest total score will be deemed the Finalists, and subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, will advance to Final Judging. In the event of a tie, such tied Submissions will be reevaluated in accordance with the aforementioned criteria and the Submission with the highest point score on “Creativity and Originality” will be deemed a Finalist and advance to Final Judging. Potential Finalists may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, a liability release and, unless prohibited by law, a publicity release and other related documents as may be required by the Sponsor (the “Finalist Documents”) within a reasonable amount of time, as determined by the Sponsor in their sole discretion. Finalists are bound to confidentiality and are NOT permitted to publicly announce their status as a Finalist (via social or traditional media) until the confirmed Finalists have been publicly announced by the Sponsor (if Sponsor elects to make such announcement) or such other time as Sponsor grants the confirmed Finalists permission to share their status. A Finalist’s breach of such confidentiality will result in his/her forfeiture of the Finalist standing, and, in such case, Sponsor may select an alternate.

On or about Tuesday, December 18, 2018, the up to five (5) Finalist Submissions with the highest scores at the conclusion of Judging Panel review will be shared with the Final Judge. The Final Judge will select one (1) Submission, that she feels best represents a The Masked Singer costume, in her sole discretion, as the Grand Prize winner (“Grand Prize Winner”), pending confirmation of eligibility.

All Judging Panel/Final Judge decisions are final and binding. Final judging scores will not be revealed or publicly announced.

5. GRAND PRIZE WINNER ANNOUNCMENT: On Wednesday, January 2, 2019, the potential Grand Prize Winner Announcement will be made, as detailed above. Following the Announcement, the potential Grand Prize Winner will be required to complete a Grand Prize Acceptance Form to confirm their status as the Grand Prize Winner.

The potential Grand Prize Winner will be required to respond (as directed by the Sponsor) to the notification within forty-eight (48) hours (or a shorter time if required by exigencies) of first attempted notification. The failure to respond timely to the notification may result in forfeiture of the prize and the Sponsor will select an alternate potential Grand Prize Winner based on the judging results. Potential Grand Prize Winner will be required to verify address and complete, sign, and return within three (3) days (or a shorter time if required by exigencies) an affidavit of eligibility, a liability release, and, unless prohibited by law, a publicity release and other legal documents as may be required by Sponsor in its sole discretion (collectively, the "Prize Claim Documents") covering eligibility, liability, advertising, publicity and media appearance issues. Failure to return the Prize Claim Documents within the specified time period may result in forfeiture of the prize and selection of an alternate potential Grand Prize Winner, based on the judging results. The Grand Prize will not be awarded/fulfilled until all such properly executed documents are returned. If the Grand Prize goes unclaimed or a potential Grand Prize Winner is found to be ineligible, or if he or she has not complied with these Official Rules or declines the Grand Prize for any reason prior to award, such potential Grand Prize Winner will be disqualified, and an alternate winner may be selected, at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. In the event the Grand Prize is not claimed, Sponsor, in its sole discretion and time permitting, will attempt to contact up to three (3) alternate potential Grand Prize Winners, in accordance with the above selection procedure, after which the Grand Prize may go unawarded if it remains unclaimed. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify anyone not fully complying with the Official Rules.

6. GRAND PRIZE: There is one (1) prize available. The prize consists of fulfillment of one (1) $5,000 USD tuition scholarship (the "Scholarship") for the winner’s benefit payable directly to the Participating Location the Entrant is attending. The Scholarship check for $5,000 USD will be made payable directly to the Participating Location in which the Grand Prize Winner is successfully enrolled and Sponsor will mail the Scholarship funding directly to the Participating Location’s financial aid office (or equivalent). Scholarship must be used for tuition, fees, books, supplies and/or equipment required for study. If Sponsor is unable to verify to its satisfaction that the Grand Prize Winner is successfully enrolled at a Participating Location, then the Grand Prize will be forfeited in its entirety and awarded to an alternate winner based on the results of the above-referenced judging criteria. If the Grand Prize Winner withdraws from the Participating Location, or if the Grand Prize Winner’s student status is terminated for any reason after the Scholarship has been awarded, any remaining Scholarship balance will be forfeited and such remaining balance, if applicable, will not be re-awarded.

All prize details are at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Winner cannot assign or transfer the prize to another person. Other restrictions may apply.

7. CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION/RELEASES: Challenge is void where prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. By participating, each Entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects. By participating in this Challenge and/or by accepting any prize that he or she may win, each Entrant agrees to release the Sponsor, the FOX Entities, Endemol Shine North America, Smart Dog Media, and all entities involved in the production, sponsorship and/or promotion of the prize or Sponsor’s programming, or any part thereof, and all entities involved in the production, sponsorship and/or promotion of the prize, or any part thereof, including, without limitation, the producers of FOX Entities programs; each of their respective parent/affiliated and subsidiary companies, officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees; and each of these companies and individuals' respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Challenge and/or acceptance or use of any prize. Each Entrant authorizes the Sponsor and the FOX Entities to use his/her Submission, name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor and FOX Entities are not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor or FOX Entities sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation. The Released Parties shall not be liable for: (i) late, lost, delayed, damaged, stolen, misdirected, postage-due, incomplete, unreadable, inaccurate, garbled or unintelligible Submissions, release forms, communications or affidavits, regardless of the method of transmission; (ii) telephone system, telephone or computer hardware, software or other technical or computer malfunctions, lost connections, disconnections, delays or transmission errors; (iii) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of Submission or other materials; (iv) any and all losses, damages, rights, claims and actions of any kind in connection with or resulting from participation in the Challenge; (v) acceptance, possession, grant, use of or participation in any prize or related prize event, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property damage arising there from; (vi) claims based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy; or (vii) any printing, typographical, human administrative or technological errors in any materials associated with the Challenge. Sponsor disclaims any liability for damage to any computer system resulting from participating in or accessing or downloading information in connection with this Challenge. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, modify or suspend the Challenge (or any portion thereof) should a virus, bug, computer problem, unauthorized intervention or other cause or problem corrupt or inhibit the administration, security or proper play of the Challenge and, in such situation, to select the winner(s) from among all eligible non-suspect entries received prior to and/or after such action or in such manner as deemed fair and appropriate by the Sponsor. Sponsor may prohibit you from participating in the Challenge or winning a prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines you are attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Challenge by cheating, hacking, deception, or any other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other players or Sponsor's representatives. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CHALLENGE MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE CHALLENGE. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY FEES) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

8. INDEMNITY: Winner shall indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, damages, actions, liability, loss, injury or expense, including reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs, arising out of or in connection with: (a) Winner’s participation in the Challenge; (b) a breach or allegation which if true would constitute a breach, of any of Winner’s representations, warranties or obligations herein; and (c) acceptance, possession, grant, participation in, or use of any prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property damage arising therefrom.

9. DISPUTES: This Challenge is governed by the laws of the United States and the State of California, without respect to any choice of law or conflict of law principles that would result in the application of any law other than that of California. As a condition of participating in this Challenge, Entrants agree that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Challenge, shall be resolved individually through binding arbitration, without resort to any form of class action, in accordance with the arbitration provision set forth below.

10. ARBITRATION PROVISION: By participating in this Challenge, each Entrant agrees that (1) any claim, dispute, or controversy (whether in contract, tort, or otherwise) the entrant may have against Sponsor arising out of, relating to, or connected in any way with the Challenge, the awarding or redemption of any prize and/or the determination of the scope or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, will be resolved exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS and conducted before a sole arbitrator in accordance with the rules of JAMS; (2) this arbitration agreement is made pursuant to a transaction involving interstate commerce, and shall be governed by the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”), 9 U.S.C. §§ 1-16; (3) the arbitration shall be held in Los Angeles, California; (4) the arbitrator’s decision shall be controlled by the terms and conditions of these Terms and Conditions and any of the other agreements referenced herein that the applicable participant may have entered into in connection with the Challenge; (5) the arbitrator shall apply California law consistent with the FAA and applicable statutes of limitations, and shall honor claims of privilege recognized at law; (6) there shall be no authority for any claims to be arbitrated on a class or representative basis, arbitration can decide only the entrant’s and/or Sponsor’s individual claims; the arbitrator may not consolidate or join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated; (7) the arbitrator shall not have the power to award punitive damages against the entrant or Sponsor; (8) in the event that the administrative fees and deposits that must be paid to initiate arbitration against Sponsor exceed $125 USD, and the entrant is unable (or not required under the rules of JAMS) to pay any fees and deposits that exceed this amount, Sponsor agrees to pay them and/or forward them on the entrant’s behalf, subject to ultimate allocation by the arbitrator. In addition, if entrant is able to demonstrate that the costs of arbitration will be prohibitive as compared to the costs of litigation, Sponsor will pay as much of entrant’s filing and hearing fees in connection with the arbitration as the arbitrator deems necessary to prevent the arbitration from being cost-prohibitive; and (9) with the exception of subpart (6) above, if any part of this arbitration provision is deemed to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, or otherwise conflicts with the rules of JAMS, then the balance of this arbitration provision shall remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid, unenforceable, illegal or conflicting provision were not contained herein. If, however, subpart (6) is found to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, then the entirety of this Arbitration Provision shall be null and void, and neither entrant nor Sponsor shall be entitled to arbitrate their dispute. For more information on JAMS and/or the rules of JAMS, visit their website at www.jamsadr.com.

11. PRIVACY POLICY: Any personal information supplied by you to Sponsor will be subject to Sponsor's privacy policy posted at http://fidm.edu/en/about/policies+disclosures/privacy+legal/ . By entering the Challenge, you grant Sponsor permission to share your email address and any other personal information with the FOX Entities for the purpose of prize fulfillment.

12. WINNER: To obtain a copy of the Winner list or a copy of these Official Rules, send your request along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the “The FIDM Sketch Challenge" Winner List/Rules, FIDM, 919 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90015. Requests for the name of the winner must be received no later than January 31, 2019.