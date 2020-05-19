Clips & Extras
Check out what goes into making the Elephant costume on the new season of THE MASKED SINGER. If you missed any episodes, catch up anytime on FOXNOW OR Hulu!
Who won Season 3 of The Masked Singer? Was it the Frog? We caught him right as he walked off stage to find out more about his experience on the show!
Who won Season 3 of The Masked Singer? Was it The Turtle? We caught him right as he walked off stage to find out more about his experience on the show!
Who won Season 3 of The Masked Singer? Was it Night Angel? We caught her right as she walked off stage to find out more about her experience on the show!
Turtle Performs "Before You Go" By Lewis Capaldi for the judges.
The cast and crew of THE MASKED SINGER say "Thank You" to all of the front line workers and first responders.
With the finals right around the corner, Rhino gives the judges a few more clues to his identity.
With the finals right around the corner, Turtle gives the judges a few more clues to his identity.
Night Angel performs "How To Love" by Lil Wayne for the judges.
Robin guesses none other than Dr. Pepper's Lil Sweet, Justin Guarini, for Turtle.
Ken claims Nigh Angel is Ciara even though Ciara happens to be pregnant.
We caught Kitty right after they walked off the stage! Find out how they felt about their experience.
Ken tries to connect a Footloose clue to his guess for Frog, Derek Hough.
Turtle Performs "Stay" By Alessia Cara & Zedd
Night Angel Performs "Black Velvet" By Alannah Myles
Kitty Performs "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend" by Marilyn Monroe for the judges.
Rhino Performs "Happy Man" by Thomas Rhett
