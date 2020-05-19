The Masked Singer
Back to The Masked Singer

Clips & Extras

the making of the elephant costume tile image
Network Icon
Check out what goes into making the Elephant costume on the new season of THE MASKED SINGER. If you missed any episodes, catch up anytime on FOXNOW OR Hulu!

Published 06-26-20 • 1m

frog's first interview without the mask! tile image
Network Icon
Who won Season 3 of The Masked Singer? Was it the Frog? We caught him right as he walked off stage to find out more about his experience on the show!

Published 05-20-20 • 6m

turtle's first interview without the mask! tile image
Network Icon
Who won Season 3 of The Masked Singer? Was it The Turtle? We caught him right as he walked off stage to find out more about his experience on the show!

Published 05-20-20 • 4m

night angel's first interview without the mask! tile image
Network Icon
Who won Season 3 of The Masked Singer? Was it Night Angel? We caught her right as she walked off stage to find out more about her experience on the show!

Published 05-20-20 • 7m

the turtle is revealed tile image
Network Icon
Check out who is under the turtle mask!

Published 05-20-20 • 2m

turtle performs "before you go" by lewis capaldi tile image
Network Icon
Turtle Performs "Before You Go" By Lewis Capaldi for the judges.

Published 05-20-20 • 2m

night angel is revealed tile image
Network Icon
Check out who is under the Night Angel mask!

Published 05-20-20 • 2m

the frog is revealed tile image
Network Icon
Check out who is under the Frog mask!

Published 05-20-20 • 2m

thank you first responders from the masked singer tile image
Network Icon
The cast and crew of THE MASKED SINGER say "Thank You" to all of the front line workers and first responders.

Published 05-19-20 • 2m

turtle performs "jealous" by nick jonas tile image
Network Icon
Turtle performs "Jealous" by Nick Jonas for the judges.

Published 05-13-20 • 2m

the clues: rhino tile image
Network Icon
With the finals right around the corner, Rhino gives the judges a few more clues to his identity.

Published 05-13-20 • 1m

the clues: turtle tile image
Network Icon
With the finals right around the corner, Turtle gives the judges a few more clues to his identity.

Published 05-13-20 • 1m

night angel performs "how to love" by lil wayne tile image
Network Icon
Night Angel performs "How To Love" by Lil Wayne for the judges.

Published 05-13-20 • 1m

the clues: night angel tile image
Network Icon
Night Angel gives the judges a few more hints to her identity.

Published 05-13-20 • 1m

the clues: frog tile image
Network Icon
The frog gives the judges a few more hints to his identity.

Published 05-13-20 • 1m

ken knows exactly who lil fizz is tile image
Network Icon
Ken is offended that Nick doesn't think he knows who Lil Fizz is.

Published 05-08-20 • 1m

rhino is so dang charming tile image
Network Icon
Rhino is just so dang charming!

Published 05-08-20 • 27s

robin guesses justin guarini for turtle tile image
Network Icon
Robin guesses none other than Dr. Pepper's Lil Sweet, Justin Guarini, for Turtle.

Published 05-08-20 • 1m

ken claims night angel is ciara tile image
Network Icon
Ken claims Nigh Angel is Ciara even though Ciara happens to be pregnant.

Published 05-08-20 • 1m

kitty's first interview without the mask! tile image
Network Icon
We caught Kitty right after they walked off the stage! Find out how they felt about their experience.

Published 05-06-20 • 4m

the clues: turtle tile image
Network Icon
Check out the clues as to who could be under the Turtle mask!

Published 05-06-20 • 1m

turtle performs "fix you" by coldplay tile image
Network Icon
Turtle performs "Fix You" by Coldplay for the judges.

Published 05-06-20 • 2m

the clues: rhino tile image
Network Icon
Check out the clues as to who could be under the Rhino mask!

Published 05-06-20 • 1m

the clues: night angel tile image
Network Icon
Night angel gives a few more insights about her identity.

Published 05-06-20 • 1m

the kitty is revealed tile image
Network Icon
Check out who is under the Kitty mask!

Published 05-06-20 • 2m

the clues: kitty tile image
Network Icon
Kitty gives the judges some juicy hints to her identity.

Published 05-06-20 • 1m

the clues: frog tile image
Network Icon
The Frog gives the judges a few more hints to his identity.

Published 05-06-20 • 1m

ken thinks frog is derek hough tile image
Network Icon
Ken tries to connect a Footloose clue to his guess for Frog, Derek Hough.

Published 05-04-20 • 1m

the clues: night angel tile image
Network Icon
Check out the clues as to who could be under the Night Angel mask.

Published 04-29-20 • 1m

the clues: rhino tile image
Network Icon
Check out the clues as to who could be under the Rhino mask.

Published 04-29-20 • 1m

the clues: turtle tile image
Network Icon
Check out the clues as to who could be under the Turtle mask.

Published 04-29-20 • 1m

the clues: frog tile image
Network Icon
Check out the clues as to who could be under the Frog mask.

Published 04-29-20 • 1m

the clues: kitty tile image
Network Icon
Check out the clues as to who could be under the Kitty mask.

Published 04-29-20 • 1m

the clues: astronaut tile image
Network Icon
Check out the clue as to who could be under the Astronaut mask.

Published 04-29-20 • 1m

the astronaut is revealed tile image
Network Icon
The Astronaut is revealed as Hunter Hayes.

Published 04-29-20 • 1m

turtle performs "stay" by alessia cara & zedd tile image
Network Icon
Turtle Performs "Stay" By Alessia Cara & Zedd
Turtle Performs "Stay" By Alessia Cara & Zedd for the judges.

Published 04-29-20 • 1m

night angel performs "black velvet" by alannah myles tile image
Network Icon
Night Angel Performs "Black Velvet" By Alannah Myles
Night Angel Performs "Black Velvet" By Alannah Myles for the judges.

Published 04-29-20 • 29s

kitty performs "diamonds are a girl's best friend" tile image
EXPIRING SOON
Network Icon
Kitty Performs "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend" by Marilyn Monroe for the judges.

Published 04-29-20 • 2m

rhino performs "happy man" by thomas rhett tile image
Network Icon
Rhino Performs "Happy Man" by Thomas Rhett
Rhino Performs "Happy Man" by Thomas Rhett for the judges.

Published 04-29-20 • 1m

astronaut performs "story of my life" by one direction tile image
Network Icon
Astronaut Performs "Story Of My Life" By One Direction
Astronaut Performs "Story Of My Life" By One Direction for the judges.

Published 04-29-20 • 1m

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. The Masked Singer
  4. Clips