Home
Sports
Local
News
Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
The Floor
Wednesdays at 9/8c
One player's mind freezes spectacularly against the clock.
Seasons 2 (16 Episodes) • Drama • TV-PG
Start Watching
Watchlist
Season 2
Season 2
Season 1
SEASON PREMIERE
S2 E1 Activate the Randomizer!
Contestants compete in a trivia battle on a massive game show floor for a whopping grand prize.
Aired 9-26-24 • TV-PG
S2 E2 They Rise & They Fall
Some major new players emerge.
Aired 10-3-24 • TV-PG
S2 E3 Bluff or Bust
Contestants test their knowledge of disco, smoothies, cheese and superstars.
Aired 10-10-24 • TV-PG
S2 E4 The Triple Threat
Contestants face questions about vending machines, action movies, Gen Z and more.
Aired 10-17-24 • TV-PG
S2 E5 High Risk, High Reward?
Contestants test their knowledge of constellations, baseball logos, carnival food and more.
Aired 10-24-24 • TV-PG
NEW
S2 E6 Halfway to $250k
Contestants test their knowledge of blockbuster movies, pop stars, fitness and cooking.
Aired 11-7-24 • TV-PG
Clips & Extras
1:30
Season 2 First Look
Get ready for an exciting new season with more contestants and even more competition.
Aired 9-9-24 • TV-PG
Links
About the Show
About the Show
Contestants must stand their...
Meet the Cast
See All
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe
FOX
The Floor
Season 2