Home
Sports
Local
News
Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
The Floor
Series Premieres Tuesday, January 2
One player's mind freezes spectacularly against the clock.
Season 1 (1 Episode) • Drama • TV-PG
Start Watching S1 E1
Watchlist
Season 1
NEW
S1 E1 Let the Duel Begin
One player's mind freezes spectacularly against the clock.
Aired 1-3-24 • TV-PG
Clips & Extras
1:00
The Floor Official Trailer
81 contestants compete in trivia duels until 1 contestant claims the entire floor, taking home the grand prize of 250,000 dollars.
Aired 11-27-23 • TV-PG
Links
About the Show
About the Show
"The Floor" is a trivia battle...
FOX
Entertainment
The Floor
Season 1