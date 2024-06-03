Home
The Cleaning Lady
New Season Premiere Tuesday, March 5
When Arman mysteriously disappears, Thony and Nadia begrudgingly team up to look for him.
Seasons 3 (1 Episode) • Drama • TV-14
NEW
S3 E1 Arman
When Arman mysteriously disappears, Thony and Nadia begrudgingly team up to look for him.
Aired 3-6-24 • TV-14
2:22
The Cleaning Lady Season 3 First Look
Enjoy this peek at The Cleaning Lady season 3 with Elodie Yung and the cast as they discuss what’s to come
Aired 2-23-24 • TV-14
About the Show
When whip-smart Cambodian doctor...
Meet the Cast
Elodie Yung
Thony
Martha Millan
Fiona
Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle
Luca
Faith Bryant
Jaz
Sean Lew
Chris
Eva De Dominici
Nadia
Kate del Castillo
Ramona Sanchez
Santiago Cabrera
Jorge Sanchez
The Cleaning Lady
Season 3