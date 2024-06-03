The Cleaning Lady

The Cleaning Lady E1 Arman 2024-03-06The Cleaning Lady

foxNew Season Premiere Tuesday, March 5
When Arman mysteriously disappears, Thony and Nadia begrudgingly team up to look for him.
Seasons 3 (1 Episode) • Drama • TV-14
Watchlist

Links

About the Show

About the Show

When whip-smart Cambodian doctor...

Meet the Cast

See All
Kate del Castillo
Ramona Sanchez
Santiago Cabrera
Jorge Sanchez
Elodie Yung
Thony
Martha Millan
Fiona
Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle
Luca
Faith Bryant
Jaz
Sean Lew
Chris
Eva De Dominici
Nadia
Kate del Castillo
Ramona Sanchez
Santiago Cabrera
Jorge Sanchez
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. The Cleaning Lady
  4. Season 3